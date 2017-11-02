Eric Bledsoe Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Detroit Pistons

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe has drawn trade interest from the Detroit Pistons, but any potential deal is contingent on the assets the Pistons would include in addition to Reggie Jackson.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the news.

Bledsoe has been away from the Suns for nearly two weeks after he tweeted, "I don't wanna be here." The Suns sent him home the next day, sparking speculation that his trade elsewhere was imminent.

