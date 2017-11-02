    Malik Zaire Named Florida's Starting QB vs. Missouri

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    Florida quarterback Malik Zaire looks for a receiver against Georgia in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 42-7. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon announced on Thursday that transfer quarterback Malik Zaire would be the team's starting quarterback at Missouri, according to Will Pantages of FloridaGators.com.

    "This is his opportunity to get this team where it needs to be and not to be satisfied just because he's the starter," Shannon noted. "Today is an opportunity for him to run the offense and understand the expectations that we have for him. This is not a time for him to feel comfortable and feel like he's made it. We want him to keep grinding and understand that competition is very good."

              

