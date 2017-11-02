Malik Zaire Named Florida's Starting QB vs. Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon announced on Thursday that transfer quarterback Malik Zaire would be the team's starting quarterback at Missouri, according to Will Pantages of FloridaGators.com.

"This is his opportunity to get this team where it needs to be and not to be satisfied just because he's the starter," Shannon noted. "Today is an opportunity for him to run the offense and understand the expectations that we have for him. This is not a time for him to feel comfortable and feel like he's made it. We want him to keep grinding and understand that competition is very good."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

