Breeders' Cup Classic 2017: Latest Odds, Predictions Heading into Saturday

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Upsets are often the main storyline during the two days of racing at the Breeders' Cup. That is likely to be the case Friday and Saturday as Del Mar Racetrack hosts the event for the first time.

However, things may be different in the Breeders' Cup Classic, the festival's headline race. Gun Runner and Arrogate are the two favorites, while Collected and West Coast are also strong contenders.

Seven other horses are also entered, including Irish horse Churchill, but it would be a surprise if one of the top four horses didn't come through with the victory.

Arrogate has beaten Gun Runner in two lifetime races, but the Bob Baffert-trained horse has lost his past two races and is looking to retire by going out a winner. Gun Runner has been in sensational form, winning his past three races by wide margins.

The problem for Gun Runner in this race may be the distance of 1 ¼ miles. Trainer Steve Asmussen's four-year-old has never won at that distance, and doing so in the Classic is a major challenge.

"He's stronger, recovers quicker from his races, recovers quicker from his works," Asmussen said of Gun Runner, per Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form (h/t ESPN.com). "He trains like a machine. He's stronger. He's a better horse at four than he was at three. This is the stage to prove where Gun Runner is at."

Collected should feel confident about running at Del Mar and the distance. He was victorious in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, and that race was at 1 ¼ miles.

West Coast is also hot, as the colt comes into the race off consecutive wins in the Easy Goer Stakes at Belmont Park in June, the Los Alamitos Derby in July, the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August and the Pennsylvania Derby in September.

West Coast has not always raced against Grade 1 horses, but co-owner Gary West says his horse is in top form. He's also not concerned about the Del Mar surface because his horse has trained there even though he hasn't raced at the track.

"If it's the same track it was this summer, we know he likes the track," West said, per Steve Anderson of the Daily Racing Form (h/t ESPN.com). "He's doing as well as he's done for the last three months, training exceptionally well. He's done everything right. He deserves a shot to run in the race."

Post time for the Classic is 8:35 p.m. ET, and the race will be televised by NBC.

Prediction

Here's how we see the race playing out (odds according to the event's official site):

1. Arrogate (2-1)—Trust Baffert to have champion in top form for finale.

2. Gun Runner (9-5)—Distance not ideal for Asmussen's charge.

3. Collected (6-1)—Brilliant talent will hit the board.

4. Churchill (15-1)—Irish invader will run strong run on unfamiliar dirt surface.

5. West Coast (6-1)—Strong three-year-old in tough against stellar older horses.

6. Mubtaahij (12-1)—Needs to get better before he can beat this field.

7. War Decree (30-1)—Churchill's stablemate is a game runner.

8. Win The Space (30-1)—Improving horse could jump up and get a share.

9. War Story (30-1)—Talented horse but hard to see him competing with the best.

10. Gunnevera (30-1)—Plenty of heart but just does not have the ability to win the Classic.

11. Pavel (20-1)—Plenty of talent but little experience. His time will come in 2018.