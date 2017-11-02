George Springer Ties Single-Season World Series Home Run Record

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer made it to the plate twice in the first two innings of Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, scoring a run in each of the two appearances.

The first tally of Game 7 came from Springer on a throwing error by Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger, but he didn't require any assistance for the second. The 28-year-old smacked a two-run homer in the top of the second inning, becoming the third player in MLB history to hit five in a single World Series, per MLB Stat of the Day.

Springer's long fly was also the last pitch of the night from Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, who lasted fewer than two innings in each of his two World Series starts. His homer also gave the Astros a 5-0 lead in the contest, which ultimately held up.

Not only did he play a big role in the franchise's first-ever World Series, but his efforts also allowed him to take home the Most Valuable Player honors. Springer batted .379 with five home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored during baseball's final series of 2017.

Springer's output during the World Series was a stark contrast to his efforts during the ALCS, when he managed only three hits in 26 at-bats. That series also went to seven games against the New York Yankees before the Astros advanced.

The 2011 first-round selection (11th overall) still has three years of arbitration remaining before potentially hitting the open market in 2021. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Astros attempt to ink their star to a contract extension before that date nears.