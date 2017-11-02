Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars: Odds, Betting Pick

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal beat the Washington State Cougars eight times in a row heading into last year, going 5-3 against the spread in the process, but the Cougars bit the Cardinal good down on the Farm. This year Washington State gets Stanford in Pullman for a key Pac-12 North game Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as two-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.6-29.0 Cardinal (college football picks on every game).

Why the Stanford Cardinal can cover the spread

The Cardinal just won their fifth game in a row, escaping from Corvallis last Thursday with a 15-14 victory over Oregon State. Stanford, playing without running back Bryce Love, struggled most of the game and trailed the Beavers 14-9 late into the fourth quarter. But the defense forced a fumble, and the offense cashed in, converting on a 4th-and-10 before getting the winning score with just 20 seconds left on the clock.

On the night, the Cardinal only came up with 222 yards of total offense but held Oregon State to 264. Stanford had chances to make things easier on itself but missed a short field goal, gained zero yards after recovering a fumble inside the Oregon State red zone and threw an interception from the Beavers' 38-yard line.

Nonetheless, a win is a win, and at 5-1 in conference play, the Cardinal lead the Pac-12 North by a half-game over Washington.

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars are looking to rebound after taking a 58-37 loss at Arizona last week. Washington State trailed the Wildcats early 10-0 and 20-7 late in the second quarter, rallied to lead 27-23 midway through the third, but let the game slip away from there.

On the evening, the Cougars produced 646 yards of offense. But four second-half turnovers resulted directly in two Arizona touchdowns, including a 66-yard pick-six that basically clinched the game early in the fourth quarter. Still, Washington State has outgained every opponent this season except one: Cal.

The Cougars started 6-0 this season, until running into recent turbulence. At 4-2 in conference play, Washington State cannot afford another loss if it wants to win the Pac-12 North.

Smart pick

Love—leads the nation in rushing at 198 yards per game but is uncertain for Saturday with a sore ankle. So bettors might be wise to tread lightly before getting definitive word. But even with him, Stanford has been outgained in half its games this season. Meanwhile, Washington State can be erratic but could be in line for a bounce-back effort. The smart money here puts cash on the Cougars.

College football betting trends

Stanford is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games on the road against Washington State.

Washington State is 4-17 ATS in its last 21 games in Week 10.

The total has gone under in Washington State's last eight games after a loss.

