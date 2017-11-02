    UConn Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason AP Women's CBB Top 25 Poll

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 29: Kia Nurse #11 of the Connecticut Huskies takes a jump shot during a women's college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on December 29, 2016 in College Park, Maryland. The Huskies won 87-81. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    The UConn Huskies will head into the 2017-18 women's college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll for the 12th time in school history.

    "Being ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll is something we certainly do not take for granted, but I think those are the expectations, internally and externally, as it relates to this program," head coach Geno Auriemma told the AP's Doug Feinberg. "This is an honor and a testament to the hard work of our players, but we all know that what really matters is where you finish the season and not necessarily where you are when the season starts."

               

