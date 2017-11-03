Breeders' Cup 2017 Entries: Lineup Odds and Predictions for Friday Races

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The seaside city of Del Mar, California, welcomes the 2017 Breeders' Cup to its shores on Friday, where 46 runners will compete for a total of $5 million (£3.8 million) across four much-anticipated races.

Trainers from across the globe have shuttled their track stars to the west coast of the United States in the hopes of picking up a payday or two, and the big prizes will be available to those with the talent to take them.

The Breeders' Cup Classic naturally accounts for a bulk of the spotlight during this annual festival, but meets such as the Juvenile Turk and Longines Distaff—both taking place on Friday—are not to be missed.

Read on as we provide a look up at the race lineups for Friday, complete with runners, odds, prize purses, predicted winners and a preview of the day's action.

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 5:25 p.m. ET (purse: $1 million)

1. Best Performance: 12-1

2. Happily: 9-2

3. Now You're Talking: 30-1

4. Madeline: 20-1

5. Ultima D: 12-1

6. Orbolution: 20-1

7. Capla Temptress: 6-1

8. Significant Form: 8-1

9. Fatale Bere: 15-1

10. September: 6-1

11. Rushing Fall: 7-2

12. Dixie Moon: 20-1

13. Juliet Capulet: 12-1

14. Moon Dash: 15-1

Predicted Winner: Happily

Las Vegas Dirt Mile, 6:05 p.m. ET (purse: $1 million)

1. Iron Fist: 12-1

2. Giant Expectations: 12-1

3. Sharp Azteca: 9-2

4. Gato del Oro: 30-1

5. Awesome Slew: 12-1

6. Mor Spirit: 3-1

7. Cupid: 8-1

8. Accelerate: 7-2

9. Battle of Midway: 10-1

10. Practical Joke: 6-1

Predicted Winner: Accelerate

Juvenile Turf, 6:50 p.m. ET (purse: $1 million)

1. Mendelssohn: 8-1

2. Untamed Domain: 8-1

3. Sands of Mali: 30-1

4. Catholic Boy: 12-1

5. Beckford: 8-1

6. Masar: 9-2

7. James Garfield: 6-1

8. Voting Control: 8-1

9. Encumbered: 15-1

10. Flameaway: 20-1

11. Snapper Sinclair: 15-1

12. Hemp Hemp Hurray: 8-1

13. My Boy Jack: 8-1

14. Rajasinghe: 30-1

Predicted Winner: Untamed Domain

Longines Distaff, 7:35 p.m. ET (Purse: $2 million)

1. Champagne Room: 15-1

2. Stellar Wind: 5-2

3. Mopotism: 30-1

4. Abel Tasman: 4-1

5. Elate: 3-1

6. Forever Unbridled: 4-1

7. Paradise Woods: 9-2

8. Romantic Vision: 15-1

Predicted Winner: Stellar Wind

All entries and odds provided courtesy of the official Breeders' Cup website.

Preview

Chad C. Brown's Rushing Fall may be the 7-2 favourite coming into this year's Juvenile Fillies Turf, but Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has brought over a strong contender of his own in Happily.

Horse racing analyst Andy Serling recently spoke highly of both O'Brien and Brown's double chances in the opening Grade 1 race of the day, there is another hopeful looking to break up their duopoly over the odds:

Happily already boasts two Grade 1 wins to her name, and after a bad scope meant a recent run at Newmarket was halted, Matt Butler of the Mirror has since reported she's in "cherry-ripe condition."

The Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile is significantly smaller in terms of its field and has 10 runners set to compete on Friday, with 7-2 Accelerate second only to 3-1 favourite Mor Spirit, who is trained by American legend Bob Baffert.

Baffert has a second entry in the Dirt Mile with 8-1 Cupid, but John Sadler-trained Accelerate has a capable rider aboard in the shape of Victor Espinoza, winner of the 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic and much, much more.

The Juvenile Turf is the third race on the schedule and will draw a crowd as one of the more exciting events over a mile, and racing journalist Michael Adolphson has Untamed Domain pegged as one to keep an eye on:

Untamed Domain has won two of his three races but has never participated in a Grade I event, and that's where 9-2 frontrunner Masar sets himself apart.

What's more, racing broadcaster XBTV recently nodded to the Godolphin-owned, Irish-grown star having a good amount of preparation leading into Friday's meet:

The Longines Distaff rounds off Friday's action and also happens to be the smallest event in terms of competition, with only eight runners present.

Chief among those is 5-2 favourite Stellar Wind, another team-up between trainer John Sadler and jockey Espinoza, whom broadcaster Dan Mason recently backed for success:

Elate is only just behind with the bookmakers as things stand and is another low-odds pick at 3-1, while Forever Unbridled is third at 4-1.

A smaller field and a tight-knit group of strong contenders mean an early start should be key to victory in the Distaff, but it bodes particularly well for Stellar—who has six Grade 1 wins—that her most recent win came at Del Mar in July.