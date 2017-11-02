A-League Round 5 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

There is no love lost when it comes to the fierce sporting rivalry that exists between the two largest municipalities in Australia. During Round 5, that rivalry will be alive and well in the A-League.

The gameweek's first Melbourne-Sydney encounter takes place in the Victorian capital on Friday, when Melbourne City host Sydney FC in a top-of-the-table blockbuster.

City have jumped out of the blocks this season, becoming the fourth side in the history of the league to win their first four games, and they'll be hoping history repeats, as the other three all won the championship.

If they are to lift the trophy on the first Sunday in May, they'll have to get past last year's champions, Sydney, who have won three of their opening four fixtures, including a comfortable 2-0 win over Perth Glory last time out.

The champions are a $2.10 AUD favorite to defeat City for the fourth time in a row, according to AustralianGambling, while the hosts are out at $3.30 to continue their perfect start to the season. The draw could be the best play given that City have conceded just one goal this campaign, and that's at $3.50.

The second Melbourne-Sydney clash comes up in the final fixture of the round, when Melbourne Victory host Western Sydney Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on Monday.

These two sides are not in the same form as their respective crosstown neighbours, with Victory in particular desperate for a win having collected just two points from their opening four games.

Despite being without star striker Besart Berisha, who was banned for two games after he pushed the fourth official in the club's draw with Adelaide United in Round 3, Melbourne are a $2.30 favorite to get their first win of the season.

The Wanderers, who named Spaniard Josep Gombau as their new coach on Wednesday, are at $2.75 to get their first win over Victory since December 2015.

Gombau takes over after the club drew 1-1 with Newcastle Jets in Round 4. Speaking of the Jets ($2), they are involved in the tightest betting match of the round when they host Wellington Phoenix ($2.40) on Saturday night.

That fixture is followed by Perth Glory ($2.10) vs. Adelaide United ($3.20). Brisbane Roar, despite being in last place, are a short-priced favorite ($1.83) to beat the Central Coast Mariners ($3.75) on Sunday.