    Yasiel Puig's Home Burglarized During Game 7 of 2017 World Series vs. Astros

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a single during the second inning against the Houston Astros in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was burglarized Wednesday night during Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros

    According to CBS Los Angeles, a Los Angeles Police Department watch commander said a window was broken at Puig's home and items were taken from it, although further specifics weren't offered.

    Puig and the Dodgers were defeated 5-1 on Wednesday, falling one win short of the franchise's first World Series title since 1988.

    Puig's previous residence in the Sherman Oaks area of L.A. was burglarized in March with thieves taking $170,000 in valuables, per CBS Los Angeles.

    From an on-field perspective, though, 2017 was a resurgent year for Puig, as he hit .263 with a career-high 28 home runs, 74 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

    It was a huge turnaround for the Cuba native considering he was sent to the minors at one point in 2016.

    Puig also enjoyed a fantastic 2017 postseason, hitting .286 with three homers and 10 RBI in 15 games across the NLDS, NLCS and World Series.

