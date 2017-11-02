Yasiel Puig's Home Burglarized During Game 7 of 2017 World Series vs. Astros

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was burglarized Wednesday night during Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros.

According to CBS Los Angeles, a Los Angeles Police Department watch commander said a window was broken at Puig's home and items were taken from it, although further specifics weren't offered.

Puig and the Dodgers were defeated 5-1 on Wednesday, falling one win short of the franchise's first World Series title since 1988.

Puig's previous residence in the Sherman Oaks area of L.A. was burglarized in March with thieves taking $170,000 in valuables, per CBS Los Angeles.

From an on-field perspective, though, 2017 was a resurgent year for Puig, as he hit .263 with a career-high 28 home runs, 74 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

It was a huge turnaround for the Cuba native considering he was sent to the minors at one point in 2016.

Puig also enjoyed a fantastic 2017 postseason, hitting .286 with three homers and 10 RBI in 15 games across the NLDS, NLCS and World Series.