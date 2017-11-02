Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (5-3) will try to hand the San Antonio Spurs (4-3) their fourth consecutive defeat on Thursday when they visit as solid road underdogs at the sportsbooks. The Warriors are coming off a 141-113 road rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday to win for the fourth time in five games after a 1-2 start.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total is at 216.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 112.2-99.6, Warriors (NBA picks on every game).

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State proved once again vs. the Clippers at the Staples Center that no team in the NBA is better than the defending champs when motivated.

The Warriors have won five straight meetings with the Spurs, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, going 4-1 against the spread. The last four came during a sweep in the Western Conference Finals after San Antonio had won 11 of the previous 15 in the series. With the addition of Kevin Durant, the Spurs cannot match up with this team.

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

It is still early in the season obviously, and San Antonio may be catching Golden State in a good spot, perhaps overconfident following the blowout victory at Los Angeles. While the Spurs have lost three in a row, they likely got an earful from head coach Gregg Popovich, especially after falling to the Boston Celtics 108-94 on Monday.

San Antonio still has one of the best home-court advantages in the league, and you have to bet motivation will not be an issue for this squad heading into this matchup.

Smart betting pick

The Spurs have been blown out in two of their last three losses since starting the season at 4-0, with all of their setbacks so far coming on the road. They have played only two games at home and covered both of them, which means bettors should expect a similar effort here as they open a six-game homestand.

Yes, the Warriors looked great against the Clippers, but they had lost 115-107 at home to the Detroit Pistons in their previous game. San Antonio still has a huge defensive edge and will look to dictate the pace en route to covering the spread and improving to 3-0 at the AT&T Center.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Golden State's last 12 games.

San Antonio is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

All NBA odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.