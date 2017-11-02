Astros, Dodgers Listed as Co-Favorites in 2018 World Series Odds

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Following a classic World Series that went the distance, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are co-favorites to win it all in 2018.

According to OddsShark, they have been installed as plus-500 (5-1) favorites.

Houston defeated L.A. in Wednesday's Game 7, 5-1, to win its first championship in franchise history.

Among the top seven choices to win the 2018 World Series, all reached at least the American League or National League Division Series in 2017.

Following Houston and Los Angeles, the Cleveland Indians are 8-1, the Washington Nationals are 10-1, and the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are all at 11-1.

Fun fact: Houston lost at least 100 games in each of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons. The Astros now have a young and talented core in place spearheaded by second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Alex Bregman and World Series MVP George Springer.

Provided starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander continue to perform, there could be several more titles in Houston's future.

The Dodgers haven't won a World Series since 1988, but it can be argued they have the most complete team in baseball despite falling just short Wednesday.

L.A. has a young, stacked lineup led by Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner.

It also boasts a top-flight rotation anchored by Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Alex Wood, which should go a long way toward securing a sixth consecutive NL West title.

There hasn't been a World Series rematch since the Yankees and Dodgers clashed in both 1977 and 1978, but Houston and L.A. have the makeup needed to end that drought.