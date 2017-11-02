Gordon Hayward Says He'll Come Back Better Than Ever in Tearful Today Interview

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was moved to tears while discussing his devastating ankle injury in an interview with Matt Lauer for the Today show on Thursday morning.

He became emotional when recounting seeing his mother after the injury:

Hayward went down just over five minutes into his regular-season debut with the Celtics with a fractured left ankle that left the crowd, players and coaches in stunned silence.

However, he expressed confidence that he is on the right track:

"I'm gonna come back better than ever, and I firmly believe that," Hayward said. "But I know it's gonna be a long and difficult process."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.