    Gordon Hayward Says He'll Come Back Better Than Ever in Tearful Today Interview

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Just five minutes into his Boston career, new Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward gruesomely broke his left ankle, an injury that may end his season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was moved to tears while discussing his devastating ankle injury in an interview with Matt Lauer for the Today show on Thursday morning.

    He became emotional when recounting seeing his mother after the injury:

    Hayward went down just over five minutes into his regular-season debut with the Celtics with a fractured left ankle that left the crowd, players and coaches in stunned silence.

    However, he expressed confidence that he is on the right track:

    "I'm gonna come back better than ever, and I firmly believe that," Hayward said. "But I know it's gonna be a long and difficult process."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

