Astros Parade 2017: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream for Celebration

The bundles of stress and sleepless nights that come with a seven-game World Series turned into pure elation on Wednesday night, when the Houston Astros captured their first World Series.

Charlie Morton was the star of Game 7 at Dodger Stadium, as he tossed four spectacular innings in relief to silence the powerful Dodgers lineup.

George Springer won the Most Valuable Player award for hitting five home runs in the series, the final one of which came in the form of a two-run shot to center in the second inning off Yu Darvish.

The celebration is only beginning for the Astros. The parade in Houston is set for Friday afternoon.

Astros Parade Info

Date and Start Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 3 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

(TV and live-stream info based on past parade coverage.)

If the celebration at Minute Maid Park during the Game 7 watch party is any indication of how the parade will be, Houston will be in for a party that lasts the whole weekend. The city's official Twitter account provided a look into the celebrations at the viewing party:

The team felt the exact same emotion, with Dallas Keuchel putting it perfectly to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle:

Jose Altuve has been with the organization since 2011 and experienced all the highs and lows possible along the way. The second baseman and AL MVP candidate will surely be front and center at Friday's party. He expressed his joy postgame to Tom Verducci of Fox:

The parade itself will begin on Smith Street at Lamar Street in Houston and the surrounding area will be shut down an hour prior to the parade. The route swings through downtown Houston before a celebration at the end at City Hall, per ABC 13 in Houston.

