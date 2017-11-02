World Series 2017: Astros Trophy Celebration Highlights, Comments and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros won their first championship in franchise history Wednesday night when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Houston jumped all over Dodgers starter Yu Darvish early on and never looked back en route to becoming the class of the baseball world.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. only lasted 2.1 innings, but Houston pieced things together with its bullpen, and Charlie Morton went four innings in relief to close out the win.

As seen in the following GIF courtesy of the Astros' official Twitter account, Morton was mobbed by his elated teammates after recording the final out of the World Series:

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made the last play of the game, and it left what is sure to be a long-lasting impression on him, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com): "I caught the last out for the Houston Astros to become a world champion. It was a groundball to me, I threw to first, and I think it was the happiest moment of my life in baseball."

It wasn't long before MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred presented the Astros with the Commissioner's Trophy, which took the celebration to another level, as evidenced by this video from Fox Sports MLB:

Perhaps the only thing that could have made Wednesday's win more special for the Astros and their fans was if they had clinched the title at home.

Despite winning in L.A., Houston's supporters celebrated raucously halfway across the country at Minute Maid Park:

Shortstop Carlos Correa has been a huge part of Houston going from the worst team in baseball to world champions.

Winning the World Series was a huge moment for him because of that, but he made it even more special during the aftermath.

Correa took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, and she said yes:

The 23-year-old star discussed his decision to propose following the game and revealed that a great deal of planning went into it, per ESPN.com:

"... I was planning if we were World Series champions, I was going to do it right there. I don't think that's a stage you can create, it just has to happen. And we were able to win tonight, so perfect timing for me to get engaged.

"I've been thinking about it for months now, but I was waiting for the perfect opportunity, you know. I knew we had a great team, we could accomplish this, and I wasn't wrong."

The feel-good moment created by Correa and Rodriguez added another layer of excitement and drama to one of the most rowdy celebrations in recent memory.

Things got even crazier once the Astros hit the locker room and began to douse each other in champagne, signaling the end of a long, arduous and successful season:

To put the cherry on top of the entire scene, the Commissioner's Trophy made its way to the locker room and received a healthy dose of champagne as well:

The Astros went through plenty of suffering as Major League Baseball's doormat from 2011 through 2013, but it was all part of the process that helped push them to the top.

Thanks to savvy draft picks, trades and free-agent signings, there is no longer any question that Houston is the best team in baseball.

With young stars such as Correa, Altuve, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP George Springer still in place, the potential is there to compete for championships for many years to come and perhaps even build a dynasty.