Philippe Coutinho a Doubt for Liverpool's Trip to West Ham United

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Philippe Coutinho is a major doubt for the Reds' trip to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren are also injury concerns but, while Klopp is confident the Croatian defender could be fit to face the Hammers, he hinted only a "wonder" would see Coutinho return for the trip to east London, per Aaron Flanagan in the Mirror:

"I would say it will be really close. I don't think Phil is able to play, but with Dejan we have to see. It is different with Dejan. It's not the same problem Phil has and he is not out for that long a time, but Gini is out so maybe there will be a wonder or something like this and Phil is in. But I don't think in the moment that he can play."

Midfielder Coutinho, 25, has not played in either of Liverpool's last two matches—wins against Huddersfield Town and Maribor—due to an adductor muscle problem.

It looks as though the Reds will be without him again on Saturday as they aim to turn around their rotten form on the road this season.

Klopp's Liverpool have won just one of their five away games in the Premier League in 2017-18 while conceding 15 goals, per Squawka:

If they are to have any chance of finishing the season in the top four, let alone challenge for the title, their away record must improve.

A trip to the London Stadium to face an out of form West Ham could be an ideal opportunity for the Merseyside outfit.

But if Coutinho is absent again, Liverpool will have a much tougher test on their hands, especially with Wijnaldum now also sidelined.

Given the long-term injuries for Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana, a Liverpool squad also missing Coutinho and Wijnaldum looks short on creativity in midfield.

Summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be drafted in to make his first Premier League start for Liverpool since joining from Arsenal for £35 million.