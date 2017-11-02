Liverpool 'Have the Tools' to Break Teams Down After Maribor Says Jurgen Klopp

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp believes his Liverpool players are becoming more adept at breaking down defensive teams after they beat Maribor 3-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Per Mark Critchley of The Independent, he said: "When you see the result we can say yes. Two games in a row now, probably the next against West Ham, but, yes, we have everything we need for it, 100 per cent."

"Whatever you plan before a game, the players have to do a job," Klopp added. "They have the tools, they know what to do, but the situation is always a little different. Yes, I think we are better equipped because we are more used to it."

The German believes his side have learned to become more patient in these situations. Per ESPN.co.uk's Glenn Price, he said: "It's about patience, but it's also about doing the right things with the perfect timing. It's easy to lose patience in a game like this. The first half looked a little like this, but the second we were there and decided the game pretty early."

Unlike in their last encounter, in which Liverpool scored early on the way to a comprehensive 7-0 win, the Reds were frustrated by some resolute defending from the visitors in the first half, while goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic was excellent throughout.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz remarked on Maribor's approach:

Mo Salah broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half, and the Reds, undeterred by James Milner's penalty miss soon after, added two more through Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge.

Goal's Melissa Reddy saw parallels with Liverpool's 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend, while the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe also experienced deja vu:

The Reds have plenty of attacking talent, but their inability to convert their chances has been a real problem at times this season, having been held to draws by Burnley, Spartak Moscow, Newcastle United and Manchester United despite largely dominating the games.

Back-to-back 3-0 wins against defensive opposition is an encouraging start for Liverpool, but it's only a start—it's important to remember the calibre of the sides they've overcome and that it's just two games.

The Reds need to win such matches consistently if they're to finish in the UEFA Champions League places again this year, and only when they string together a few more results will it be clear how capable they are at routinely breaking teams down.