Sergio Aguero a Man City 'Legend' After Setting Goals Record, Says Pep Guardiola

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola labelled forward Sergio Aguero a "legend" after he broke the club's all-time goalscoring record by netting against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Argentinian surpassed Eric Brook's 78-year record as he scored his 178th goal for City in their 4-2 win at Napoli.

Guardiola heaped praise on Aguero, 29, after the clash, per Jack Wilkinson of Sky Sports: "When one guy has achieved all he has achieved then big congratulations go to him, his team-mates he has played with and managers. It's a big record for him. He is a legend for the club and their history. He has to enjoy it and everybody has to be proud of that."

Opta provided City's all-time goalscoring list, with Aguero now on his own at the top:

The former Atletico Madrid star, signed by City for £38 million in 2011, tied Brook's record last month in a 3-0 defeat of Burnley in the Premier League.

Wednesday's goal put him out on his own in the City record books, and it came in the 69th minute at the Stadio San Paolo to reestablish the Sky Blues' lead after Jorginho's penalty had drawn the sides level at 2-2.

Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring 21 minutes into the crucial Group F clash only for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones to put City ahead.

Raheem Sterling netted in stoppage time to add further gloss to City's victory, which confirmed their place in the knockout rounds after just four of their six group-stage matches.

Aguero has been a consistent goalscorer for City since joining the club and already has a combined nine goals in 10 appearances this season in the Champions League and Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Given he is not yet even 30 it seems likely the Argentina international will go on to score many more goals for City and ensure his record is safe for the foreseeable future.