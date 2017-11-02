Astros Win 2017 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

Astros Win 2017 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to CelebrationNovember 2, 2017
The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.
They wasted little time seizing control and providing their fans with the memories they have been waiting for their entire lives with five runs in the opening two innings.
George Springer bolstered his World Series MVP case with a two-run homer in the second, and the pitching combination of Lance McCullers Jr., Brad Peacock, Francisco Liriano, Chris Devenski and Charlie Morton allowed one run and six hits in a dominant showing.
MLB captured Houston's moment of glory:
MLB @MLB
On top of the world. #CHAMPS https://t.co/BLa0kCFjTy2017-11-2 04:25:43
The Astros had some fun with the victory and in the aftermath:
Houston Astros @astros
#ASTROSWIN 5-1! WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! #EarnedHistory https://t.co/IigrAjMRM32017-11-2 03:59:00
Houston Astros @astros
🍾🍾🍾 https://t.co/gw3SruSnHs2017-11-2 04:51:15
Fox Sports MLB shared the team accepting the championship trophy and Springer receiving his well-deserved recognition:
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
The first ever Commissioner’s Trophy for the @astros! #WorldSeries https://t.co/RJNPbdL4uy2017-11-2 04:15:46
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Your #WorldSeries MVP: GEORGE SPRINGER! https://t.co/XzStPtFkhp2017-11-2 04:21:31
It was no surprise he won MVP given his historic performance:
MLB Stat of the Day @MLBStatoftheDay
George Springer now holds records for XBHs (8), total bases (29) & HRs (5, tied with Jackson, Utley) in a single #WorldSeries. https://t.co/A22XJkUQ6Q2017-11-2 01:25:37
While the Astros were the center of the sports universe Wednesday night, a number of other Houston-based athletes reveled in their achievements:
Simone Biles @Simone_Biles
THE HOUSTON ASTRO’S ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY!!!!!!! #EarnHistory2017-11-2 04:03:03
JJ Watt @JJWatt
WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!! #EarnHistory2017-11-2 03:59:18
James Harden @JHarden13
Strooos!!!!! Congrats on earning your way into history. Much respect. Congrats @astros !!!! #HoustonStrong 💪🏾2017-11-2 04:14:08
Yao Ming @YaoMing
Houston. 👊🏼2017-11-2 04:04:24
If there was any downside to the World Series win for Astros fans, it was the fact the victorious moment came on the road at Dodger Stadium. However, that didn't stop thousands from packing Minute Maid Park to celebrate the accomplishment, as Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle shared:
Jerome Solomon @JeromeSolomon
Literally a once-in-a-lifetime moment ... https://t.co/NLlS2VJm2p2017-11-2 04:07:10
It was a team effort, but a couple of legendary veterans finally tasted championship glory thanks to Wednesday's outcome:
MLB GIFS @MLBGIFs
All the feels! @carlosbeltran15 got that ring! #CHAMPS https://t.co/gfUKw1Y07o2017-11-2 04:22:59
Houston Astros @astros
JV will get his ring! #EarnedHistory https://t.co/YBIV2bqJOW2017-11-2 04:08:23
Perhaps the most memorable moment of the entire evening came after the initial celebration when Astros shortstop Carlos Correa proposed on the field, as Fox Sports MLB captured:
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes! Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ2017-11-2 04:25:02
All the Astros will be celebrating into the wee hours of the morning, but nobody will be able to top Correa's day as a newly engaged champion.