Astros Win 2017 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

They wasted little time seizing control and providing their fans with the memories they have been waiting for their entire lives with five runs in the opening two innings.

George Springer bolstered his World Series MVP case with a two-run homer in the second, and the pitching combination of Lance McCullers Jr., Brad Peacock, Francisco Liriano, Chris Devenski and Charlie Morton allowed one run and six hits in a dominant showing.

MLB captured Houston's moment of glory:

The Astros had some fun with the victory and in the aftermath:

Fox Sports MLB shared the team accepting the championship trophy and Springer receiving his well-deserved recognition:

It was no surprise he won MVP given his historic performance:

While the Astros were the center of the sports universe Wednesday night, a number of other Houston-based athletes reveled in their achievements:

If there was any downside to the World Series win for Astros fans, it was the fact the victorious moment came on the road at Dodger Stadium. However, that didn't stop thousands from packing Minute Maid Park to celebrate the accomplishment, as Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle shared:

It was a team effort, but a couple of legendary veterans finally tasted championship glory thanks to Wednesday's outcome:

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the entire evening came after the initial celebration when Astros shortstop Carlos Correa proposed on the field, as Fox Sports MLB captured:

All the Astros will be celebrating into the wee hours of the morning, but nobody will be able to top Correa's day as a newly engaged champion.