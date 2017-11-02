Breeders' Cup 2017: Odds and Predictions for All Entires in Classic Race

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Horse racing fans know that the best horses in the sport will come together Friday and Saturday at the Breeders' Cup.

The two-day event will be held at Del Mar Racetrack for the first time.

While all 13 races have deep fields that will almost certainly produce exciting results that bring about huge payoffs, it is Saturday's climactic Classic that is the highlight event of the weekend.

The 11-horse field in the Classic features two performers who should have the best chance of finishing in the winner's circle.

Arrogate will break out of the No. 1 hole and is trained by Bob Baffert. Arrogate will head into retirement after this race, and while he has lost his last two, Baffert believes he will have his horse prepared to run to his best form.

His last win was in the Dubai World Cup March, but since then he lost in the San Diego Handicap and the Pacific Classic.

"It is a pretty deep field," Baffert said, per Alicia Wincze Hughes of BloodHorse. "I'm not going to use (the Del Mar surface) as an excuse for Arrogate. I think he'll handle this fine. The Pacific Classic—he actually ran a pretty good race there, you know? But I'm not going to use that as an excuse. I think he just wasn't bringing it and I think now, he looks great."

Arrogate is a 2-1 second choice to win the Classic, while Gun Runner is the 9-5 favorite, according to BreedersCup.com.

Gun Runner is a four-year-old champion who comes into the Classic in top form, having won three consecutive Grade 1 stakes for trainer Steve Asmussen. He will start out of the No. 5 hole.

Gun Runner has not beaten Arrogate in two previous meetings, and he has never won at the Classic distance of 1 1/4 miles. Asmussen believes his charge is ready to run a big race.

'I feel very good about where we're at right now," Asmussen said, per BloodHorse. "What has happened since the World Cup is surprising to a lot of people. We're just trying to get to the Classic in the best shape possible and prove where Gun Runner is at."

Collected is also trained by Baffert, and he is a 6-1 choice in the race. Collected defeated Arrogate in the Pacific Classic and has won eight of the 11 races he has started in his career. He will start from the No. 11 post on the far outside.

Post time for the Classic is 8:35 p.m. ET, and the race will be broadcast by NBC.

Prediction

Here's how we see the race playing out (odds courtesy of BreedersCup.com):

1. Arrogate (2-1)—Trust Baffert to have champion in top form for finale.

2. Gun Runner (9-5)—Distance not ideal for Asmussen's charge

3. Collected (6-1)—Brilliant talent will hit the board

4. Churchill (15-1)—Irish invader will run strong run on unfamiliar dirt surface.

5. West Coast (6-1)—Strong 3-year-old in tough against stellar older horses

6. Mubtaahij (12-1)—Needs to get better before he can beat this field.

7. War Decree (30-1)—Churchill's stablemate is a game runner.

8. Win The Space (30-1)—Improving horse could jump up and get a share.

9. War Story (30-1)—Talented horse but can't see him competing with the best.

10. Gunnevera (30-1)—Plenty of heart but just does not have the ability to win the Classic.

11. Pavel (20-1)—Plenty of talent, but little experience. His time will come in 2018.