Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Owners

By now, fantasy owners would think the start 'em, sit 'em decisions would start to get easier.

As if. Leading up to Week 9, owners saw names such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller and Paul Richardson rank among the top scorers from the week prior. That isn't to say they're bad players, but they likely weren't exactly what owners had in mind when it came to the top of the points charts.

Week 9 itself provides more hurdles right out of the gate with what could be a low-scoring affair on Thursday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The encounter might set the tone for the week as a whole, so let's look at matchup comparisons and start/sit decisions for the entire slate.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Deshaun Watson (vs. IND) vs. Drew Brees (vs. TB) Deshaun Watson Russell Wilson (vs. WAS) vs. Jared Goff (at NYG) Russell Wilson Marcus Mariota (vs. BAL) vs. Dak Prescott (vs. KC) Marcus Mariota Matthew Stafford (at GB) vs. Tyrod Taylor (at NYJ) Tyrod Taylor Derek Carr (at MIA) vs. Cam Newton (vs. ATL) Cam Newton Author's opinion

Start: Deshaun Watson (vs. IND)

Well, don't stop now.

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans looked like an obvious sit candidate in Week 8. Coming out of a bye and on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, a quality streak of games looked like it would come to an end.

He scored a career-high 35.78 points.

For those counting, that's three performances above the 30-point mark this year, not to mention five over the 20-point mark. The rookie has thrown three or more scores in four consecutive games and next gets to take on a struggling Indianapolis Colts defense that allows the fifth-most points to opposing passers on average.

Sit: Kirk Cousins (at SEA)

It's funny, but don't start the veteran Kirk Cousins in Seattle this weekend.

Watson was an anomaly, not the rule when it comes to quarterbacks taking on an elite secondary on its home turf. And the Washington Redskins quarterback isn't coming off a strong performance, considering he posted 11.52 points against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Cousins hasn't been bad overall this year after going north of 20 points four times. But at one point last week he had four offensive linemen out with injuries, and despite the hiccup against Watson, the Seahawks still only allow the 11th-fewest points to quarterbacks.

Overall, it's simply a situation to avoid.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict LeSean McCoy (at NYJ) vs. Mark Ingram (vs. TB) LeSean McCoy Todd Gurley (at NYG) vs. Adrian Peterson (at SF) Todd Gurley Kareem Hunt (at DAL) vs. Marlon Mack (at HOU) Kareem Hunt Lamar Miller (vs. IND) vs. DeMarco Murray (vs. BAL) DeMarco Murray Leonard Fournette (vs. CIN) vs. Alex Collins (at TEN) Leonard Fournette Author's opinion

Start: DeMarco Murray (vs. BAL)

Owners shouldn't shy away from leaning on Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray.

Murray suffered a shoulder injury in Week 7 and it ended up sinking what should've been a high-scoring day against the Cleveland Browns. But he's back healthy coming out of a bye and in another great matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Yes, there is an ever-present threat of a vulture in the Tennessee backfield because of Derrick Henry. But Murray's matchup against a defense allowing the sixth-most points to opposing backs is a critical one for owners in need of production.

Though he's only hit double digits twice this year, Murray has 12 or more carries in five games. His numbers are a bit skewed due to an injury at quarterback, so his usual usage against a bad defense should have him riding high.

Sit: C.J. Anderson (at PHI)

Another week and there's more confirmation C.J. Anderson's 27.4-point outburst in Week 2 was an anomaly.

Since then, Anderson has reached double digits once—and the 11.2 points he scored in Week 4 required 20 carries.

Anderson hasn't had more than 15 carries in a game since. Defenses don't have a problem zeroing in on what he's trying to do, thanks to an ineffective passing game, and now he's surrendering carries in the backfield to guys like Jamaal Charles.

All that considered, the fact these Philadelphia Eagles only permit the fifth-fewest points to backs puts Anderson in a no-fly zone.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict DeAndre Hopkins (vs. IND) vs. Michael Thomas (vs. TB) DeAndre Hopkins Dez Bryant (vs. KC) vs. Demaryius Thomas (at PHI) Dez Bryant Marvin Jones (at GB) vs. Mike Evans (at NO) Mike Evans Sammy Watkins (at NYG) vs. T.Y. Hilton (at HOU) T.Y. Hilton Jarvis Landry (vs. OAK) vs. Julio Jones (at CAR) Julio Jones Author's opinion

Start: Tyreek Hill (at DAL)

Don't overthink Tyreek Hill's 2.8-point dud in Week 8.

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs wideout let owners down and is erratic on a week-to-week basis. No, it doesn't mean he's worth ignoring outright, even on the road in Week 9.

Like it or not, Hill is the definition of a matchup-based play. He's scored in double digits four times this year and registered 15 or more points three times. Heck, he's seen at least six targets in every game so far.

This usage and upside has Hill looking like an obvious start against a Cowboys defense coughing up the seventh-most points to his position. The usage clearly isn't going anywhere and neither is his big-play ability.

Sit: Alshon Jeffery (vs. DEN)

Part of the reason Hill fell on his face in Week 8 is due to the defense of the Denver Broncos.

Now Philadelphia Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery has to deal with the unit.

For shame, because Jeffery owners are probably feeling like he has finally arrived after a 14.2-point outburst in Week 8, his second trip to double digits this year. Pair it with Carson Wentz looking like an MVP contender and Jeffery's outlook seems great.

Except these Broncos only allow the fifth-fewest points to wideouts. The unit has kept Hill, Keenan Allen and Dez Bryant, among others, in check this season—Jeffery will simply be the latest.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Jimmy Graham (vs. WAS) vs. Jack Doyle (at HOU) Jimmy Graham Zach Ertz (vs. DEN) vs. Cameron Brate (at NO) Zach Ertz Jordan Reed (at SEA) vs. Austin Hooper (at CAR) Austin Hooper Travis Kelce (at DAL) vs. Delanie Walker (vs. BAL) Travis Kelce Evan Engram (vs. LAR) vs. Tyler Kroft (JAC) Tyler Kroft Author's opinion

Start: Jimmy Graham (vs. WAS)

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham was one of the bigger fantasy disappointments to start the season.

While the entire position struggled, Graham didn't fare any better, failing to score double digits through a Week 6 bye.

Quietly, though, Graham has turned it on over the past two weeks, hitting double digits in both games and scoring three touchdowns. His usage rate hasn't changed, but the nature of the chances has.

Now Graham heads into a Week 9 game against a Washington defense surrendering the fourth-most points to the position, including a minimum of nine points to five starters.

Sit: O.J. Howard (at NO)

The O.J. Howard breakout was fun, but owners had to know it wouldn't last.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie dropped 21.8 points in Week 7, then came back down to Earth in Week 8 with a 1.6-point showing.

We knew Howard would regress, but going right back to the bottom of the barrel didn't seem likely. Alas, Howard now has to attempt crawling his way back out while playing a strong New Orleans Saints defense.

Normally a matchup against the Saints would sound great, yet this unit is strong against tight ends, only allowing the seventh-most points to the position. If the Buccaneers utilize tight ends, Howard is still second on the depth chart.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.