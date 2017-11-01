Yuli Gurriel Tips Helmet to Yu Darvish During 1st Inning of World Series Game 7

AP Images

On Wednesday evening, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish faced off for the first time since Gurriel made a racist gesture toward the right-hander in Game 3 of the 2017 World Series.

Gurriel began his first at-bat of Game 7 at Dodger Stadium with an act of contrition.

The 33-year-old tipped his batting helmet toward Darvish before stepping into the box in the first. Gurriel then flied out to right for the final out of the top half of the inning, but the Astros managed to bring a pair home to jump to a 2-0 advantage.

