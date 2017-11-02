Week 9 NFL Picks: Spread Advice, Best Odds and Full Game Predictions

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are in serious trouble right now, as they have dropped three games in a row and their offense has fallen down the rabbit hole.

It appeared the Broncos had a winning formula at the start of the year with an overpowering defense, a solid running game featuring C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles, and a quarterback in Trevor Siemian who could manage the game.

However, during their current three-game losing streak, Siemian lost his way and has not been an effective general for this team. It has gotten so bad that head coach Vance Joseph has decided to insert Brock Osweiler as his starting quarterback.

Osweiler is a journeyman who at one time was the Broncos' starting quarterback before struggling with the Houston Texans and getting cut by the Cleveland Browns. It doesn't seem likely that he will suddenly become a force in his second tour of duty with the Broncos.

His first opportunity comes against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have roared through the first half of the season with a 7-1 record. The Eagles have seen second-year QB Carson Wentz turn into a legitimate MVP candidate who has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,063 yards with 19 TD passes and five interceptions.

Wentz is having excellent success throwing to Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and TE Zach Ertz, who may be the second-best tight end in the NFL behind Rob Gronkowski. The Eagles have shown the ability to move the ball up and down the field with their passing game, and power runner LeGarrette Blount gives the Eagles the ability to convert short-yardage plays.

When a team plays as efficiently on offense as the Eagles do, having a solid-but-not-spectacular defense is enough—at least in the first half of the regular season. The Eagles rank 14th in yards allowed, and while they don't have a dominant defensive player who can take over a game, they are getting solid play from OLB Nigel Bradham (46 tackles) and SS Malcolm Jenkins (44 tackles).

The Eagles are eight-point favorites over the Broncos, according to OddsShark. While that may seem like a lot against the top-ranked defense in the league, the Broncos just don't have a cohesive enough offense to compete in this game.

Take the Eagles and lay the points, as they will win the game and cover the spread.

NFL Week 9 Schedule, Odds (point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Buffalo (-3) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 42.5

Indianapolis at Houston (-13); O/U 49

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-7); O/U 50.5

Baltimore at Tennessee (-4.5); O/U 43

Atlanta at Carolina (-1.5); O/U 43.5

Cincinnati at Jacksonville (-4.5); O/U 39.5

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 42

Denver at Philadelphia (-8); O/U 43.5

Arizona (-2.5) at San Francisco; O/U 39

Washington at Seattle (-7); O/U 45

Kansas City at Dallas (Even); O/U 51

Oakland (-3) at Miami; O/U 43.5

Detroit (-2.5) at Green Bay; O/U 43

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

The Rams have been playing sensational football this season, and first-year head coach Sean McVay has prepared his team to play effective football on an every-game basis.

The Rams hired McVay because of his offensive expertise, and he has helped develop second-year QB Jared Goff at a much faster rate than had been expected. Unlike Wentz, Goff had a poor rookie year and looked lost through much of the season.

It has been a different story this year, as Goff is completing 59.9 percent of his passes and has a 9-4 touchdown-interception ratio.

Goff has gotten tremendous support from third-year RB Todd Gurley, who has bounced back in a huge way after struggling in 2016. Gurley has run for 627 yards and five touchdowns, and he has also caught 27 passes for 293 yards and three TDs.

The Rams have a couple of effective receivers in rookie Cooper Kupp and veteran Robert Woods, and while Sammy Watkins has not hit his stride, he could develop into a home-run hitter from this point forward.

The Giants have been the most disappointing team in the league. After making the playoffs with an 11-5 record a year ago, most thought they would be fighting with the Dallas Cowboys for the division title.

They have won one game, and their season is all but lost as a result. The Giants would need to go 8-1 or 9-0 to save their season.

Since they rank 27th in yards gained and yards allowed, that scenario is quite unlikely.

Still, the Giants have leadership from QB Eli Manning and DE Jason Pierre-Paul, and this team has a lot of pride. They have the ability to play well at home for 60 minutes and figure out a way to upset a good, young team that still has much to learn.

The Giants are 3.5-point home underdogs, and they should keep this game close and possibly figure out a way to get their second win of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

The Chiefs appear to be back in form after their Week 8 Monday night home victory over the Denver Broncos.

After starting the season with five straight victories, the Chiefs lost a couple of tough games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. Andy Reid's team did not play badly in either game, and it was clear that it was important to end their losing streak at two games.

The Cowboys are starting a new chapter to their season, as it appears that RB Ezekiel Elliott will not play because Judge Katherine Failla denied the running back's preliminary injunction, meaning that he must begin serving his six-game suspension.

That will seemingly make life very difficult for the Cowboys, but they still have a brilliant leader in QB Dak Prescott, a big-play receiver in Dez Bryant and a tight end in Jason Witten who can keep drives alive.

The Chiefs have their share of offensive firepower with QB Alex Smith enjoying his best year. He has 16 touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception this season.

Rookie RB Kareem Hunt has 763 rushing yards and eight runs of 20 yards or more, and WR Tyreek Hill has caught 38 passes for 553 yards and three TDs. He may be the fastest wide receiver in the league and TE Travis Kelce is another big-play machine.

The game is rated as a toss-up, and the over/under is 51. This game is loaded with quality offensive players who should be able to go up and down the field and put the ball in the end zone. Look for this game to fly by the total early in the fourth quarter.

This game is a strong over.