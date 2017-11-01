Washington Redskins vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) will look to stay perfect at home when they host the Washington Redskins (3-4) on Sunday as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks. While the Seahawks are 3-0 straight up at CenturyLink Field this season, they have failed to cover the spread twice there so far, including last week.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as six-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.4-16.6 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Seattle's defense does not seem to be playing at the same level of years past, and that is good for Washington obviously. The Redskins are in almost every game they play with quarterback Kirk Cousins under center, and he may be warming up to the idea of staying with the team after Jimmy Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks had to constantly battle back from behind against the Houston Texans last Sunday, and Washington's offense is certainly capable of testing them too.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Redskins are 1-2 on the road this season, with both losses averaging 9.5 points. While they had a shot at a backdoor cover in each of those games, Cousins simply could not perform his magic well enough to get it done.

Playing at Seattle will be comparable to visiting Kansas City, and Washington has also dropped 23 of its last 32 straight up away from home overall. In addition, the favored team is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in the previous seven meetings, so the Seahawks definitely have some favorable betting trends on their side here.

Smart pick

This is almost a must-win game for the Redskins if they are going to make the postseason, and they hope to take advantage of running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension for the Dallas Cowboys to pass them in the standings eventually.

Washington hosts the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 and then visits the New Orleans Saints, so this three-game stretch will be critical to the team's playoff chances. While Seattle may well pull off another home win, covering the spread is another story. Take the Redskins in this spot to keep it close and cover with an outright win possible.

NFL betting trends

The favored team is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in six of the Redskins' last eight games on the road against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games in the late afternoon.

