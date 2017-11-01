Gregg Popovich Jokes Stephen Curry Would Get His Vote If He Ran for President

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are rivals on the floor, but Gregg Popovich told reporters Wednesday he would have no problem supporting Stephen Curry if the two-time NBA MVP ran for president.

"He's great for the NBA, even better for the country," the Spurs coach joked, according to the Mercury News' Mark Medina.

The respect ran both ways, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praising Popovich's "honesty and integrity" as qualities that would make him a strong presidential candidate.

It's no surprise those men are all on the same page.

Curry, Kerr and Popovich have all been outspoken against President Donald Trump, with Popovich going so far as to call him a "soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others," according to The Nation's Dave Zirin.

Kerr also made his feelings known in a first-person piece for Sports Illustrated after Trump implied the Warriors' invitation to the White House in celebration of their 2016-17 title would be rescinded following Curry's comments at media day.

"In his tweet to Steph, Trump talked about honoring the White House but, really, isn’t it you who must honor the White House, Mr. President?" Kerr wrote. "And the way to do that is through compassion and dignity and being above the fray. Not causing the fray."

The Warriors and Spurs will share the floor Thursday night at AT&T Center (8 p.m. ET, TNT) in a rematch of May's Western Conference Finals.