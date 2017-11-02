World Series 2017: Top Stars, Stats and Highlights from Astros vs. Dodgers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Houston Astros won their first World Series in team history thanks to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night.

This was one of the wildest (and best) World Series in recent memory, dominated by home runs, close contests and dramatic twists and turns.

Here's look at the top five stars, stats and highlights from the 2017 Fall Classic.

Top Stars

5. Houston Astros Pitcher Brad Peacock

The starter-turned-postseason relief pitcher tossed an 11-out save in Game 3 to shut the door on a 5-3 victory. He struck out four and allowed just one baserunner (via walk). Brad Peacock also threw two shutout innings in Game 7.

4. Houston Astros 3rd Baseman Alex Bregman

The 23-year-old made the hot corner position look easy with some fantastic glove work throughout the entire season. Alex Bregman was also great at the plate, most notably when he ended the wild Game 5 with a 10th-inning RBI single.

3. Houston Astros Pitcher Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton pitched brilliantly in a series dominated by offensive fireworks. He tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball in Game 4 while striking out seven before earning the win with 4.1 frames in Game 7, allowing just one run while punching out four.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers Outfielder Joc Pederson

The 25-year-old led the Dodgers in home runs in the World Series, smacking three. Joc Pederson's ninth-inning shot in Game 4 helped seal a 6-2 victory, and he also hit a solo shot in a 3-1 Game 6 win.

1. Houston Astros Outfielder George Springer

Who else would be No. 1 besides the World Series MVP? George Springer hit five home runs (a World Series record), including one each in the last four games. Notably, Springer hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning of Game 2 to help give the Astros a 7-6 win. His homer in Game 7 gave the Astros some insurance runs.

Top Stats

25: Number of Home Runs

The Astros hit 15 home runs, while the Dodgers smacked 10 over the course of the seven-game series. Seven players had two or more dingers.

119: Number of Strikeouts

The on-field play in Major League Baseball has been characterized by home runs and strikeouts this year, and the World Series was no exception.

4: Number of Stolen Bases

Remarkably, very few players tried to swap the extra bag in this series. Through Game 6, only two players successfully stole a base. In Game 7, Jose Altuve and Bregman each took one for the Astros.

2.28: Average Margin of Victory

Five of the seven World Series games ended in one- or two-run deficits. A sixth (Game 4) was tied at one in the last inning before the Dodgers broke it open with five runs. Game 7 was the only contest in which the deficit was more than two to begin the last inning.

2:28 and 5:17: The Shortest and Longest Game Times

You can fit an entire baseball game within the time span between Game 1, which took less than two-and-a-half hours thanks to Clayton Kershaw's ace start, and Game 5, which took over five hours thanks to 25 runs.

5 Highlights

Chris Taylor Leadoff Home Run

Chris Taylor's solo shot gave Los Angeles a quick 1-0 lead in Game 1. A Justin Turner two-run dinger later broke a 1-1 tie in a series-opening 3-1 win.

Marwin Gonzalez Hits a 9th-Inning Home Run, Sets Off Wild Chain of Events

As unexpected as it was to see outfielder Marwin Gonzalez hit a game-tying home run off ace Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in Game 2, it was even more shocking to see five more long bombs thereafter. Houston won 7-6 in 11 innings.

Altuve Makes Fantastic Tag on Yasiel Puig at 2nd Base

The fielding play of the series goes to Jose Altuve, who did his best Stretch Armstrong impersonation to tag out the sliding Yasiel Puig in Game 3. It was a key play in a close game that Houston won 5-3.

Alex Bregman Sends Everyone Home After Wild Game 5

Bregman ended one of the wildest World Series contests in league history with an RBI single to score pinch runner Derek Fisher in the 10th inning of the 13-12 Game 5 victory for the Astros.

Springer's 5 Home Runs

In a tense series, Springer seemed to always hit home runs at the most opportune times. His fifth and final one essentially capped his World Series MVP award, as it gave the Astros a 5-0 advantage in Game 7: