Gordon Hayward Discusses Leg Injury, Aftermath, Returning to Court for Celtics

Gordon Hayward's first season with the Boston Celtics lasted just five minutes before he suffered a broken ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17.

The opening night of the 2017-18 regular season was an emotional roller coaster for the 27-year-old that continued over the next few weeks, and he detailed the situation in an extended post on Facebook.

He wrote that his foot "didn't seem like it was hurting that much" at first, but then he experienced "probably the most pain I've ever felt in my life" in a span of minutes.

The immediate aftermath appeared to be the most crushing for the former Utah Jazz star as he waited in the locker room:

"I was wishing there was something I could do that could make it feel better, that could make it get healed magically. My thoughts started to go to a very dark place. In my mind, I kept seeing my ankle bent the wrong way. There was no way it was going to be okay. And even if it was going to be okay, it was going to be a while before it was going to be okay."

He then detailed the successful surgery, which repaired both his bone and the ligaments.

Hayward also described the time he has spent with his family since the injury, thanking his wife, Robyn, for her support. He also noted the messages of support he received from a variety of people, including Paul George, Kobe Bryant, Odell Beckham Jr. and former President Barack Obama.

While he continues to recover, he also vows to help the Celtics in other ways.

"I know I can't help them physically on the court, but I am going to do everything in my power to support my teammates and coaches in every way imaginable," he said. "Whether it's breaking down film or just providing leadership and guidance, I can't wait to give back. I've already received so much."

Hayward is under contract for at least the next two seasons—he has a player option for 2020-21—so as long as his rehab goes to plan, he should make significant contributions to the Celtics in the future.