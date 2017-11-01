Cam Newton: 'Still Have to Find Ways to Win' Without Kelvin Benjamin

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said that although he was emotional about the team's surprise trade of wideout Kelvin Benjamin, he remains focused on winning games the rest of the season.

"When I get outside of my emotional state of mind, I think everything else will be back to normal," Newton told reporters Wednesday. "End of the day, I still have to find ways to win football games. That's what I'm here for."

The Panthers shockingly traded Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills for 2018 third-round and seventh-round draft picks before Tuesday's deadline. Benjamin had a team-high 475 yards on 32 receptions and had been the Panthers' leading receiver in two of his first three seasons (he missed 2015 due to injury).

"I would be lying if I didn't say it surprised me,'' wide receiver Russell Shepard said. "It surprised everybody in the building. It surprised some of the people on the coaching staff. It just shows you as much of a game as this is, it's a business. Some decisions, man, they come from left field."

Shepard could be in line for the biggest playing time increase among Panthers wideouts. Coach Ron Rivera noted Carolina's offense should be able to stretch the field more with Devin Funchess lining up opposite a speedier receiver. Funchess and Benjamin are two talented but similarly skilled receivers, each big bodies who don't do a great job of getting downfield.

The Panthers also drafted speedster Curtis Samuel in the second round of April's draft, hoping he could make plays down the field. Samuel has received minimal opportunities this season, recording seven receptions for 47 yards.