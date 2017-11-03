Finn Balor's Recent Booking Is Proof WWE Has No Idea What to Do with The Demon

Credit: WWE.com

Finn Balor's past few months in WWE have been bumpy, to say the least, though it has been more evident than ever in recent weeks that the company has no idea what to do with The Extraordinary Man.

Granted, it isn't uncommon for that to be said about the better part of the WWE roster, but it is especially alarming in the case of Balor. Someone with as much potential to be a perennial main event player for years to come should not be floundering the way he has been as of late.

From a storyline standpoint, the first thing he should have done upon returning the night after WrestleMania 33 was set his sights on the Universal Championship. Lest we forget, he was never beaten for the belt, with an unfortunate shoulder injury forcing him to relinquish the newly created championship prematurely.

WWE was very much behind Balor when he initially arrived on the scene in the summer of 2016, yet for some reason, officials appear to be hesitant to strap the rocket to his back again. Perhaps it will take time for him to prove to the powers that be that he isn't injury-prone, but there is zero doubt he is over with the audience and delivers in the ring regardless of his opponent.

His failed feud with Bray Wyatt did more to harm his stock than help it, but it seemed to serve as a vehicle to give Balor a handful of meaningful wins ahead of re-entering the universal title picture. Coming off his clean loss and various attacks at the hands of Kane, however, that may be not within the realm of possibility for the foreseeable future.

Suffering a defeat to Kane at any point would have been a questionable booking division, but the timing of it could not have been worse. Balor had just scored a major victory versus AJ Styles at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in what was widely regarded as the best bout of the night. In theory, that should have catapulted him toward the main event scene.

On the next night's Raw, WWE booked him in a one-sided affair against Kane, and he lost in decisive fashion. Essentially, any good that was done by having Balor beat the former WWE champion at the TLC pay-per-view was erased, putting into question what the company's long-term plans for him are.

It was far from a burial of Balor, but it didn't do much to solidify him as a threat to Universal Championship in any form or fashion. Even more mind-boggling was how he was booked to bounce back in a match with Cesaro on the subsequent edition of Raw. He emerged victorious before being laid out by Kane for the second straight week.

As noted, it appears WWE doesn't quite know what they want from Balor, thus explaining why he has been handled haphazardly in the past month. Thankfully, the Royal Rumble, which would be the most logical place for him to receive a shot at the strap, isn't until January, so there is time to rehabilitate him.

In the meantime, WWE must book Balor as a bigger priority on Raw, starting by having him exact his revenge on Kane and gradually working his way back up the card.

The idea Balor is unable to win when it matters most unless he's portraying his Demon persona is ridiculous. If that is the angle WWE is going for with him, then it is obvious it simply doesn't realize his worth and is intentionally trying to ruin any mystique he has left.

The endgame of his feud with Kane must see him conquer The Big Red Monster en route to the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar has made relatively short work of everyone he has squared off with during his reign as champ, and as of now, Balor's chances of matching up to The Beast Incarnate are slim to none.

Before Balor and Kane go one-on-one, a six-man tag team match pitting Balor and The Shield against Kane and The Bar would make the most sense. That contest could come as early as Monday's Raw, hopefully priming the former NXT champion for a spot on the star-studded Raw team at Survivor Series.

A strong showing versus SmackDown Live would go a long way toward cementing him as a star on the rise, in addition to wrapping up his rivalry with Wyatt (when he inevitably resurfaces) once and for all. While his Raw run hasn't exactly been stellar, he could rebound if WWE so chooses to utilize him properly.

If the company continues to overlook Balor and neglect his talent, he will surely get lost in the shuffle and lose his opportunity to break out from the pack as someone special.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.