Josh Rosen Doesn't Travel with Team, Won't Play vs. Utah Due to Concussion

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen won't play in Friday night's road game against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City due to a concussion.

Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times provided the update, noting the star QB didn't make the trip with the Bruins. Devon Modster, who went seven of 12 for 77 yards and a touchdown in relief against Washington last week, is next on the depth chart.

In his third season as a starter, Rosen got off to a stellar start before slowing down in Pac-12 play. He threw for at least 300 yards in his first five starts before throwing under that mark in each of his October starts along with a 3-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Rosen also suffered a minor hand injury in the Bruins' loss to Washington.

When criticism came down about Rosen's toughness from ESPN's Brock Huard, UCLA coach Jim Mora came to his quarterback's defense.

"I think it’s ludicrous that anyone would question Josh Rosen’s toughness when they don’t know the nature of his injury," Mora told reporters. "In all fairness to my comment, for a broadcaster to know zippo about what’s going on there to question the toughness of Josh Rosen, like, I guess it drives ratings, I don’t know."

Rosen previously missed UCLA's final six games in 2016 due to a shoulder injury.