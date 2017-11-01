Joe Flacco Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Titans

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is set to return to the lineup Sunday after he was forced to leave the team's Week 8 game early due to a concussion.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he was cleared from the league's concussion protocol. The team also announced Wednesday that the starter had returned to practice.

Flacco was initially injured last Thursday after a big hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. The tackle—which came as the quarterback was beginning his slide—earned a penalty for unnecessary roughness but no suspension for Alonso.

Ryan Mallett took Flacco's place, finishing just 3-of-7 for 20 yards and a touchdown, although it was more than enough to hold on for a 40-0 blowout.

This hasn't been the best season for Flacco even when healthy, totaling only six touchdowns with eight interceptions in eight games. He is on pace for just 2,580 passing yards on the year while his 72.3 quarterback rating would be a career low.

However, the Ravens remain in the playoff hunt at 4-4 and they are in better shape with the 32-year-old veteran on the field as opposed to Mallett.