Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) just keep getting stronger as they prepare to host the Denver Broncos (3-4) on Sunday as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks. The Eagles, with the top record in the NFL, picked up another key player before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, acquiring running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.6-9.4 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

While Philadelphia is hitting on all cylinders right now, Denver has been sputtering along offensively and cannot play much worse on that side of the ball. The Broncos are hoping a change at quarterback will jump-start the offense, as former first-round pick Brock Osweiler again takes the reins, this time from Trevor Siemian.

Osweiler's familiarity with his teammates from his previous stint can only help after he was a solid fill-in for future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning when the team last won the Super Bowl.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles are flying high and should feel confident about their chances not only to win the NFC East but the conference as well. They are the clear-cut betting favorites to get to the Super Bowl out of the NFC halfway through the season, and deservedly so. They have one of the top NFL MVP candidates in quarterback Carson Wentz, a strong receiving corps led by Alshon Jeffery and a powerful running-back tandem in LeGarrette Blount and Ajayi.

The key for Philly is not to take anything for granted, avoid injuries and play smart, which are all things head coach Doug Pederson knows all about as a former backup QB and offensive coordinator under Andy Reid.

Smart pick

The visitor has lost the past six meetings in this series, going 1-5 against the spread. That combined with the current state of both teams should make it obvious that the Eagles are the right play here. The switch to Osweiler is a move made out of desperation for Denver, and bettors would be silly to back him in this spot thinking Siemian was the main problem with the team.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in the Broncos' last five games against the Eagles.

The visiting team is 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS in its last six games in this matchup.

The total has gone over in five of the Eagles' last seven games.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.