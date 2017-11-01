Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will try to stay perfect against NFC East opponents when they visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-3) on Sunday in a pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks. The Chiefs have already beaten the Washington Redskins and are the only team to knock off the otherwise undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 1-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.5-18.2 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Kansas City is playing better than any NFL team in all facets of the game, and that was the case again on Monday night in a 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs forced five turnovers by the Broncos and scored a defensive touchdown en route to the victory to snap their two-game losing streak.

Now Kansas City gets to take on a Dallas squad possibly playing without its best player in suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott. It also helps that the Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 road games both straight up and against the spread.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys could be underrated a bit in this spot at home, although the public perception is that Elliott obviously means a lot to their offense. It may be hard to argue against that point, but quarterback Dak Prescott still has wide receivers Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams to throw to in the passing game, and they will be playing at home.

Dallas has won the past four meetings in the series SU, and the visitor has dropped seven of the last eight games between the teams too. That gives the Cowboys an edge.

Smart pick

While Elliott continues to fight his suspension, his Dallas teammates must plan to move on without him for now. Kansas City has no such distraction looming in its locker room, as head coach Andy Reid has his team focused on securing the top seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs have lost only one road game this season by one point, and that came on a game-winning play with no time left on the clock versus the Oakland Raiders. The Cowboys are lost right now, so fade them by backing the road team in this game.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in 15 of the Cowboys' last 21 games in Week 9.

The Chiefs are 9-1 SU and ATS in their last 10 games on the road.

The Chiefs are 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games in November.

