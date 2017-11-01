Champions League Results 2017: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Wednesday Games

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley Stadium, as the Premier League side dominated the holders in Group H of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

A brace from Dele Alli set Spurs on their way, and a clinical finish by Christian Eriksen made sure Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal meant very little.

Spurs claimed a spot in the last 16, joining Manchester City who defeated Napoli 4-2 on the road.

Liverpool posted a comprehensive win against Maribor, beating their opponents 3-0 at Anfield in Group E.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Besiktas both have one foot in the next phase, as a number of sides continue to battle for a qualifying berth.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the competition with six goals, closely followed by Harry Kane, who sits one strike behind.

Here are Wednesday's results:

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Apoel Nicosia

FC Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord

Napoli 2-4 Manchester City

Liverpool 3-0 Maribor

Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

Here's the latest group standings:

Group E

Liverpool 8 pts

Sevilla 7 pts

Spartak Moscow 5 pts

Maribor 1 pts

Group F

Manchester City 12 pts

Shakhtar Donetsk 9 pts

Napoli 3 pts

Feyenoord 0

Group G

Besiktas 10 pts

Porto 6 pts

RB Leipzig 4 pts

AS Monaco 2 pts

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur 10 pts

Real Madrid 7 pts

Borussia Dortmund 2

Apoel Nicosia 2

Recap

Spurs were outstanding at the English national stadium, deconstructing Real with ruthless efficiency.

Kane was the conductor, but it was Alli who stole the show with a double that broke Spanish hearts.

The England internationals were at their best as they linked, and Real's defence were taken to pieces on multiple occasions.

Alli opened the scoring after 27 minutes, adding his brace shortly after the restart of the second half.

A sweeping move by Kane and Alli opened the door for Eriksen, and the Danish magician found the bottom corner to kill off the match after the hour mark.

Real grabbed a consolation through Ronaldo, but the champions of Spain were second best to the Premier League outfit.

Manchester City join Spurs in the last 16 after beating Napoli 4-2, qualifying from Group F in style.

Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring for the Naples team in the first half, but City fought back through goals from Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

A penalty from Jorginho kept the match alive, but further strikes from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling handed City the points.

Liverpool made easy work of Maribor on Merseyside, winning 3-0 to move one step closer to the knockouts.

Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge all found the net in the second half, giving the Reds control of Group E.

La Liga outfit Sevilla remain on track for the next stage in Group E after defeating Spartak Moscow 2-1 in Spain.

Besiktas retain the lead in Group G after a 1-1 draw against faltering Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

There were victories for Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto, as they prevailed against Feyenoord and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Borussia Dortmund could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Apoel Nicosia, seriously damaging their chances of catching Madrid in Group H.