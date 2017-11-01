    Champions League Results 2017: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Wednesday Games

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 3-1 during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur defeated Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley Stadium, as the Premier League side dominated the holders in Group H of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

    A brace from Dele Alli set Spurs on their way, and a clinical finish by Christian Eriksen made sure Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal meant very little.

    Spurs claimed a spot in the last 16, joining Manchester City who defeated Napoli 4-2 on the road.

    Liverpool posted a comprehensive win against Maribor, beating their opponents 3-0 at Anfield in Group E.

    Shakhtar Donetsk and Besiktas both have one foot in the next phase, as a number of sides continue to battle for a qualifying berth.

    Ronaldo is the top scorer in the competition with six goals, closely followed by Harry Kane, who sits one strike behind.

    Here are Wednesday's results:

                                           

    • Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Real Madrid
    • Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Apoel Nicosia
    • FC Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig
    • Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord
    • Napoli 2-4 Manchester City
    • Liverpool 3-0 Maribor
    • Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow
    • Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

                    

    Here's the latest group standings:

                                         

    Group E

    Liverpool 8 pts

    Sevilla 7 pts

    Spartak Moscow 5 pts

    Maribor 1 pts

                

    Group F

    Manchester City 12 pts

    Shakhtar Donetsk 9 pts

    Napoli 3 pts

    Feyenoord 0

                  

    Group G

    Besiktas 10 pts

    Porto 6 pts

    RB Leipzig 4 pts

    AS Monaco 2 pts

                 

    Group H

    Tottenham Hotspur 10 pts

    Real Madrid 7 pts

    Borussia Dortmund 2

    Apoel Nicosia 2

                             

    A full look at the standings can be found at the tournament's official website.

    The scoring charts for the tournament are available from WhoScored.com.

                  

    Recap

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Spurs were outstanding at the English national stadium, deconstructing Real with ruthless efficiency.

    Kane was the conductor, but it was Alli who stole the show with a double that broke Spanish hearts.

    The England internationals were at their best as they linked, and Real's defence were taken to pieces on multiple occasions.

    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    Alli opened the scoring after 27 minutes, adding his brace shortly after the restart of the second half.

    A sweeping move by Kane and Alli opened the door for Eriksen, and the Danish magician found the bottom corner to kill off the match after the hour mark.

    Real grabbed a consolation through Ronaldo, but the champions of Spain were second best to the Premier League outfit.

    Manchester City join Spurs in the last 16 after beating Napoli 4-2, qualifying from Group F in style.

    NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 01: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-3 during the UEFA Champions League group F match between SSC Napoli and Manchester City at Stadio San Paolo on November 1, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (P
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring for the Naples team in the first half, but City fought back through goals from Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

    A penalty from Jorginho kept the match alive, but further strikes from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling handed City the points.

    Liverpool made easy work of Maribor on Merseyside, winning 3-0 to move one step closer to the knockouts.

    Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge all found the net in the second half, giving the Reds control of Group E.

    Maribor's Slovenian defender Marko Suler (L) vies with Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Liverpool and NK Maribor at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on November 1, 2017.
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    La Liga outfit Sevilla remain on track for the next stage in Group E after defeating Spartak Moscow 2-1 in Spain.

    Besiktas retain the lead in Group G after a 1-1 draw against faltering Ligue 1 champions Monaco. 

    There were victories for Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto, as they prevailed against Feyenoord and RB Leipzig, respectively.

    Borussia Dortmund could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Apoel Nicosia, seriously damaging their chances of catching Madrid in Group H.

