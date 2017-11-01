College Football Playoff Announces Championship Locations for 2021-24

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Fans of top programs around the country can start adding to their future plans with the college football national championship game locations announced through 2024.

According to George Schroeder of USA Today, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the College Football Playoff title game in Jan. 2021 following the 2020 season. This will be followed by Indianapolis in 2022, Los Angeles in 2023 and Houston in 2024.

With the next three title games already set for Atlanta, Santa Clara, Calif., and New Orleans, the CFP’s management committee will avoid repeating a single location in any of the first 10 years under the new system.

Perhaps the most intriguing location on the list is Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which will represent the northern-most host site for the sport since it began deciding its winner with a single national title game.

Every BCS championship game was held in either Florida, Louisiana, Arizona or California, while the start of the CFP title games have only added Texas and Georgia. This brings an entirely new region to the equation.

"When we were talking about sites, we kept asking ourselves, 'Why not a northern tier city?'" the CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. "'Why does college football always have to have its championship in the Sun Belt?' We’re pleased with our decision to go north."

This could have a significant impact on Big Ten teams—as well as Notre Dame—hoping to compete for a championship.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles game will be held at the future home of the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., set to be completed in 2020.