Jadeveon Clowney on Duane Brown Trade from Texans: 'Everybody Was Upset'

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney lamented Duane Brown's trade to the Seattle Seahawks, saying Wednesday he's disappointed the team dealt the veteran offensive tackle.

"Of course, everybody was upset," Clowney said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "He's a great leader, but we don't have anything to do with it. We got to go out and fight with the guys that are here. We're getting ready for the Colts this week."

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said Brown's trade was a "personal situation" and "obviously something he was pushing for."

Brown missed Houston's first six games while holding out for a new contract. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Texans owner Bob McNair also played some role in Brown's holdout:

McNair's comment about how the NFL "can't have the inmates running the prison" wasn't the sole source of Brown's negative feelings toward the owner.

In an interview Saturday with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Brown recalled how McNair "was visibly upset" during a meeting with the team after Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election.

According to Brown, McNair also discussed with Texans players the fallout from Donald Sterling's racist comments about Magic Johnson that surfaced in 2014. Brown said McNair didn't condemn the content of Sterling's conversation and instead told the players to be more cautious when they engage in private conversation.

Brown also said the Texans organization "sent me to the wolves" by not publicly supporting him when he protested during the national anthem last season.

Whether or not McNair was the driving force behind Brown's desire to leave Houston, the Texans lost a valuable piece of their offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus' Louie Benjamin, Brown's 86.3 overall grade was 14th-best among qualified offensive tackles in 2016.