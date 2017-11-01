    Gordon Hayward out of Cast, in Walking Boot in Recovery from Ankle Injury

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Just five minutes into his Boston career, new Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward gruesomely broke his left ankle, an injury that may end his season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided an update Wednesday on forward Gordon Hayward over two weeks after he suffered a gruesome leg injury. 

    According to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg, Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub Hayward is out of his hard cast in favor of a walking boot and has begun shooting while sitting in a chair.

    Just over five minutes into Boston's season-opening loss to the Cleveland CavaliersHayward suffered a fractured left tibia and dislocated left ankle.

    Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said he felt it was "very unlikely" the 27-year-old will play again this season after undergoing surgery, per Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press.

    Despite Hayward's injury, the Celtics entered play Wednesday tied atop the Eastern Conference with the Orlando Magic at 5-2.

    Hayward was named an All-Star last season for the first time in what turned out to be his final campaign for the Utah Jazz before signing with Boston in free agency.

    He registered a career-high 21.9 points per game last season to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists and was expected to form a dynamic duo with Kyrie Irving this campaign, but Boston has been forced to depend on its depth instead.

    In Hayward's absence, second-year forward Jaylen Brown and rookie forward Jayson Tatum have stepped up to average a combined 29.4 points per game.

