Ben McAdoo Says Suspensions of Giants Players Have Been 'Isolated Incidents'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Giants suspended Janoris Jenkins indefinitely for a violation of team rules on Tuesday, just weeks after fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was also suspended by the team.

On Wednesday, however, head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters that there was no connection between the two incidents, per Tom Rock of Newsday:

Jenkins was suspended after not reporting to practice on Monday following the team's bye week, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. McAdoo noted that he didn't speak with Jenkins until Tuesday morning and that the absence hadn't been cleared with the team.

"As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations," McAdoo said in a statement. "When we don't fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times."

Rodgers-Cromartie, meanwhile, was suspended after reportedly engaging in a heated argument with coaches following a defensive meeting and for later leaving a recovery session later that week, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler.

It isn't surprising that frustrations may be boiling over in New York. The team has limped out to a 1-6 start to the season after being considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the year. The team's poor play has been compounded by a rash of injuries to key players, which included losing superstar Odell Beckham Jr. for the season.