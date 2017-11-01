    Ben McAdoo Says Suspensions of Giants Players Have Been 'Isolated Incidents'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The New York Giants suspended Janoris Jenkins indefinitely for a violation of team rules on Tuesday, just weeks after fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was also suspended by the team. 

    On Wednesday, however, head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters that there was no connection between the two incidents, per Tom Rock of Newsday:

    Jenkins was suspended after not reporting to practice on Monday following the team's bye week, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. McAdoo noted that he didn't speak with Jenkins until Tuesday morning and that the absence hadn't been cleared with the team.

    "As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations," McAdoo said in a statement. "When we don't fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times."

    Rodgers-Cromartie, meanwhile, was suspended after reportedly engaging in a heated argument with coaches following a defensive meeting and for later leaving a recovery session later that week, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler.

    It isn't surprising that frustrations may be boiling over in New York. The team has limped out to a 1-6 start to the season after being considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the year. The team's poor play has been compounded by a rash of injuries to key players, which included losing superstar Odell Beckham Jr. for the season.

    Related

      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Pugh Misses Practice as Injury List Continues to Grow

      NJ.com
      via NJ.com
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants' On-Field Struggles Shouldn't Be Shocking

      Jordan Raanan
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patriots Bring Back QB Hoyer

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants Add DE to Fill Jenkins’ Roster Spot

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk