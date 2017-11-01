George Springer Ties Single-Series Home Run Record from Leadoff Hitter

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer went 2-for-3 with a home run during Tuesday's Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Springer has now gone deep four times in the six World Series contests, tying Lenny Dykstra for the most home runs hit in a postseason series from a leadoff hitter, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Dykstra also went deep four times as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series.

Although Springer serves in the leadoff role for the Astros, he's not the prototypical player to sit atop the lineup. In general, the leadoff hitter is a player who makes consistent contact and has a decent amount of speed to swipe bases. Springer does make consistent contact, batting .283 during the regular season, but he stole just five bases.

He also possesses much more power than the typical leadoff hitter, collecting 34 home runs during the regular season. He's added another five of those during the playoffs, giving him 39 total for 2017. Including Game 1 of the World Series, Springer went 10 straight contests without a homer before finally breaking out in Game 2.

Despite the center fielder's efforts, the Astros couldn't muster any more offense in Game 6, falling to the Dodgers 3-1 to force a Game 7. The two teams will return to the diamond for the conclusion of the series Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.