NFL VP of Officiating Defends Overturning Zach Miller TD That Ended in Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, has defended a controversial overturned call against Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller on the play in which he dislocated his knee against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

In a video of the play released by the NFL Football Operations website, Riveron explained the ball was loose when Miller initially caught it and had to regain full control for it to be ruled a touchdown.

Riveron went on to say when Miller hits the ground, the ball comes loose again and hits the ground.

"It's an incomplete pass," Riveron said, "regardless of what happens after."

The play, which occurred in the third quarter, was initially ruled a touchdown reception for Miller. A replay official reversed the call after going back over the play.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, former NFL vice presidents of officiating Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira said on their internet show Last Call they would have upheld Miller's touchdown catch, citing the league's "clear and obvious" standard to overturn a call.

"I just hope that we're not going away from that philosophy where if the evidence is there, overturn it, by all means," Blandino said. "But if it's not, don't get too technical, don't analyze it to the nth degree. And I think that's part of the issue right now that we're seeing on some of these plays."

Miller had to be carted off the field after the play due to his injury, which the Bears later announced required "urgent vascular surgery" to stabilize his knee.

The Saints went on to defeat the Bears, 20-12.