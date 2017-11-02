NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Jahlil Okafor, DeAndre Jordan, More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

As if the excitement from the start of the 2017-18 regular season wasn't enough to keep the attention of NBA fans, a number of trade rumors have sparked numerous discussions among the league's followers.

Eric Bledsoe's "I don't wanna be here" tweet feels like a lifetime ago, but it's less than two weeks old. While nearly every realistic trade involving the Phoenix Suns point guard has been discussed, a fresh batch of rumors surfaced in recent days to provide fertile ground for those who enjoy playing the role of NBA general manager.

Below are some of the biggest stories to hit the Internet this week.

Jahlil Okafor Confirms Demand for Trade, Buyout

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Tuesday the Philadelphia 76ers won't pick up Jahlil Okafor's team option for 2018-19, which will make him an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported shortly thereafter that Okafor could push for a buyout or trade in order to leave Philadelphia before the end of the season. Stein also spoke to sources who said, "Okafor is convinced workable trades have been on the table for the 76ers."

Okafor ended the speculation when he confirmed Wednesday he desires an exit and "just [wants] something to happen rather quickly," per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. Camerato provided additional thoughts from the third-year center:

"[76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo] said that he felt that if he bought me out, another team would be getting me for free. But that's where we stand today because you waited so long to trade me. There's nothing else to do. I'm not playing here and at the end of the season, I'm an unrestricted free agent. So I want to get on the court and play and produce."

Okafor's frustration is understandable and he's largely correct in his assertion the Sixers have shot themselves in the foot with regard to his trade value.

Philadelphia did Okafor no favors by selecting him in the 2015 draft—a year after taking Joel Embiid third overall and two years after acquiring Nerlens Noel in a draft-night trade. Okafor has been the subject of trade rumors before, which isn't ideal for a young player struggling to carve out a place in the rotation.

Having failed to put Okafor in a position to succeed in the NBA, the 76ers should do right by the 21-year-old and buy him out if a trade can't be accommodated in the near future.

Clippers Declined Rockets Trade Offer for DeAndre Jordan

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Houston Rockets pursued DeAndre Jordan at last year's NBA trade deadline and put an offer on the table that included Clint Capela and an assortment of draft picks and players.

Lowe wrote that the proposed trade only gained "semi-serious traction," so it wouldn't appear the deal was close to being finalized.

Among the players set to hit free agency in 2018, Jordan is arguably the most difficult conundrum.

The 29-year-old hasn't gotten off to a great start this year. He's averaging 8.8 points, 16.3 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. He's also hitting just 51.2 percent of his shots after leading the league in field-goal percentage in the last five seasons.

But Jordan's production isn't why the Clippers will have a tough decision to make about whether to re-sign him.

Blake Griffin just signed a five-year, $171 million extension. Tying up $60-plus million between Griffin and Jordan doesn't sound like an enticing prospect. Beyond hamstringing the Clippers' ability to further strengthening the team, Griffin and Jordan are two frontcourt players somewhat ill-suited for NBA's current playing style.

On their own, Griffin and Jordan are very good at what they do. Put them together, especially as they approach their 30s, and it will wreak havoc on the Clippers' spacing for the foreseeable future.

The Clippers shouldn't be desperate to trade Jordan, but they shouldn't quickly dismiss what would be a fair trade offer, either. If Los Angeles can get a couple of good assets for the All-Star center, that might be a solid exchange.

Magic May Still Look to Trade Mario Hezonja

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Orlando Magic declined the fourth-year option for Mario Hezonja, which will make him a free agent after this year.

According to Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto, the Magic were discussing a trade with the Sacramento Kings that would've seen Hezonja move to Sacramento for Malachi Richardson and a second-round pick.

Wojnarowski wrote a trade could still happen, though: "Making a run at Hezonja will become easier to do without that $5.2 million contract guaranteed for the 2018-19 season. His work ethic has been identified as a reason to believe he can still construct a career for himself in the NBA, and trade interest will likely continue for him through the February deadline."

Like Okafor, Hezonja is a victim of circumstance to some extent. Under former general manager Rob Hennigan, the Magic were more focused on asset accumulation rather than how all of the pieces would fit on one roster.

Playing time has been hard for Hezonja to come by with Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross all blocking his path at small forward.

Granted, Hezonja hasn't given Orlando a compelling reason to increase his role. He averaged 12.1 points per 36 minutes and shot 32.7 percent in his first two years, according to Basketball Reference. The Magic also had a minus-15.1 net rating when he was on the court last season, per NBA.com.

It's doubtful the 22-year-old will turn things around in Orlando, so he'd benefit from a change of scenery sooner rather than later.