World Series 2017: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 7

For the second straight year, Major League Baseball's season is going the distance with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers set to determine the 2017 World Series champion on Wednesday in Game 7.

Through the first six games of the series, both teams have nearly matched each other blow for blow. Only one game—Los Angeles' 6-2 victory in Game 4—has been decided by more than two runs, though six of the eight total runs in that game were scored in the ninth inning.

Lance McCullers Jr., who closed out Game 7 of the ALCS with four scoreless innings of relief against the New York Yankees, will try to pitch the Astros to their first World Series title.

Coming off the shortest outing of his career (1.2 innings) in Game 3, Yu Darvish has a chance at the ultimate redemption for the Dodgers in the biggest game of the year.

Looking ahead to the final MLB game of 2017, here is the latest odds and betting information for the Astros vs. Dodgers.

Betting Line: Dodgers (-160), via OddsShark

This game is going to test two different postseason storylines.

The first being home-field advantage is really irrelevant when it comes to winner-take-all games in the World Series. In 38 such scenarios in MLB history, the home team is 19-19 in Game 7.

The 2016 Chicago Cubs and 2014 San Francisco Giants won the last two World Series Game 7s as road teams. The 2011 St. Louis Cardinals were the last home team to win Game 7 at home when they defeated the Texas Rangers.

The second storyline, which could negate the first one, is Houston's problems on the road. The Astros are 2-6 away from Minute Maid Park this postseason and have scored a combined 22 runs in those games.

By comparison, the Dodgers have gone 6-1 at Dodger Stadium in the playoffs. Their lone loss was in Game 2 against the Astros when Kenley Jansen blew the first save of his postseason career and the bullpen imploded in extra innings with three combined homers allowed in the 10th and 11th innings.

Over/Under 7.5 Runs Scored (10/11), via OddsChecker

Tuesday's Game 6 was an anomaly in this World Series with four runs scored between the two teams. That matched Game 1 for the fewest total runs in a game between the Astros and Dodgers so far.

It was also a dramatic change of pace from Game 5, which lasted more than five hours and featured 25 combined runs scored.

Offense has been a running theme throughout the MLB regular season and playoffs, with ESPN Stats & Info sharing this nugget after Game 5:

Those records were broken in Game 6 thanks to home runs by George Springer of the Astros and Joc Pederson of the Dodgers.

The last time McCullers and Darvish squared off, the Astros won 5-3 in Game 3. This game will be managed differently because it's the end of the year; both managers will likely have every pitcher on their staff available.

Only Justin Verlander and Rich Hill, who started on Tuesday, could be held out of the game. Verlander was non-committal about his status for Wednesday after throwing 93 pitches in Game 6.

"Right now, I feel great," Verlander said (via MLB.com's Anthony DiComo). "I've got to sleep on it and see how I feel tomorrow."

Despite Clayton Kershaw's rough outing in Game 5 with six runs allowed on four hits and three walks in 4.2 innings, that could work to the Dodgers' advantage Wednesday because he has two days of rest to give manager Dave Roberts something out of the bullpen.

To his credit, Kershaw doesn't sound like he wants any restrictions if the Dodgers need him:

The Astros have a chance to counter Kershaw pitching by bringing in Dallas Keuchel for a stretch after he lasted just 3.2 innings in Game 5.

Because both pitching staffs have been taxed throughout the series, Roberts and Astros manager A.J. Hinch will have to get creative with their matchups.

The Dodgers have used Brandon Morrow in every game of the World Series and Jansen in five of the six games.

Hinch has had to shuffle his relief corps due to the struggles of multiple pitchers, including Ken Giles, who was removed from the closer's role before Game 5 after allowing five runs over 1.2 innings in two games against the Dodgers.

With all of that working in this game, betting on the under for runs scored in this World Series would be foolish because it's been difficult to keep offense in check for both pitching staffs unless Verlander is starting.

Will the Game Go to Extra Innings: Yes (13/2) or No (1/16), via OddsChecker

The Cubs and Cleveland Indians played a dramatic 10-inning affair in Game 7 last year, with the final inning briefly delayed due to rainfall.

That marked the first World Series Game 7 to go into extra innings since the Indians lost to the Florida Marlins in 1997.

It is reasonable to expect a close game since five of the last seven Game 7s in the World Series have been decided by one run with three extra-inning games during that time. The Cardinals' 6-2 win over the Rangers in 2011 is the only one in the past 31 years decided by more than three runs.

Because of how evenly matched the Astros and Dodgers have been throughout this series, and the history of the World Series, a close game is to be expected. Extra innings is certainly possible in this situation, but it's so hard to predict that betting on it to happen would be a waste of money.