Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

The Wisconsin Badgers absolutely own the Indiana Hoosiers over recent seasons, winning the last nine meetings by an average of 37 points, going 7-2 against the spread during that run. Undefeated Wisconsin hopes for more of the same when it meets Indiana on Saturday afternoon at The Rock in Bloomington.

College football point spread: The Badgers opened as 10-point favorites

Why the Wisconsin Badgers can cover the spread

The Badgers reached 8-0 on the season with their 24-10 victory at Illinois last week. Wisconsin started slowly but led 17-3 at the half. The Badgers eventually pushed that to 24-3 but needing one more score to push a 28-point spread, they instead gave one up, settling for an underwhelming win.

On the day, Wisconsin outgained the Illini 303-286, outrushed them 168-134, held a 32-28 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-1. Still, the Badgers' performance left much to be desired, as they missed a couple of chances to pull away for a more convincing victory. Wisconsin has yet to play its best ball this season.

Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor gained 71 yards early in last week's game, then missed the last three quarters with a leg injury. But freshman Garrett Groshek and sophomore Bradrick Shaw picked up some slack, combining for 91 yards on 24 carries.

Wisconsin has now outgained and outrushed all eight opponents this season.

Why the Indiana Hoosiers can cover the spread

The Hoosiers are running in some hard luck of late, losing their last three games by one score or less, one in overtime. Last week IU fell at Maryland 42-39.

Indiana led the Terrapins early 14-0 and 33-28 into the fourth quarter. But a long Maryland kickoff return resulted in a Terps touchdown, and a last-gasp IU drive ended three yards short of a first down near midfield.

On the day the Hoosiers outgained the Terps 483-345, made 35 first downs, compared to 18 for Maryland, and held a 36-24 time of possession advantage. Ultimately, though, a blocked punt returned for a Terps touchdown in the second quarter proved the difference.

Two weeks ago Indiana led at Michigan State 9-3 midway through the fourth quarter but lost 17-9. Three weeks ago the Hoosiers forced overtime against Michigan, before falling 27-20. And earlier this year Indiana led Ohio State 21-20 late in the third quarter, before losing 49-21. Sooner or later the Hoosiers are going to bite somebody, and Wisconsin is a candidate.

Smart pick

Wisconsin may be 8-0 but it hasn't really played anybody, and it's not blowing teams out. The Badgers are also getting iffy play at quarterback, and leading rusher Taylor is considered questionable to play. Indiana, meanwhile, is better than its 0-5 Big Ten record might indicate. Smart money here probably hangs with the Hoosiers.

