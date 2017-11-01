Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Lonzo Ball's Rap Single, Julius Randle and More

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is used to running an offense, but now, he's looking to run the rap game.

After teasing his new single, "Get Off," with a live performance on his 20th birthday last week, Ball released the full version via his Twitter and Soundcloud page.

The song, driven by a piano riff, gives the young playmaker an opportunity to express himself in ways he hasn't up until this point.

"On the court I'm making plays and in the booth I'm making slappers I always kept it real, I ain't never been no actor."

Throughout the track, Ball drops basketball references, laying out how hard he's working to be the best.

The upstart rapper caught some heat after declaring that he wasn't a fan of Nas or Jay-Z, but offered that Future and Migos were "real hip-hop."

Overall, the song is Ball having fun. Hopefully, it won't turn into a distraction from what the Lakers are trying to build.

Randle changing games from the bench

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Although Julius Randle has been frustrated with not starting, he's making the most of his new role.

In the Lakers' 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons Tuesday, Randle was hyper-efficient, logging 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in only 17 minutes.

"He's been really good ever since we started playing him in that backup 5 role," head coach Luke Walton told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. "He can change games, and he did tonight."

Randle's 17 points served as a team high. In four of his last five games, the third-year forward has hit double digits in scoring and pulled down at least seven rebounds in three of his last four.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fitting in nicely

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The Lakers are a very young team, so it's important to have veteran leadership in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

After the former Pistons guard helped lead the team to a 113-93 win with 13 points and six rebounds, he relished in playing against his former teammates.

"This is family still; it's just like playing against brothers," Caldwell-Pope told Rod Beard of The Detroit News. "I knew it was going to be competitive and I wanted to prepare (the Lakers) to come out here and fight."

Caldwell-Pope, who dressed as Urkel for Halloween, has been leading by example to help the team's young core learn how to be professionals. It's one of the reasons why the Lakers signed him to a one-year, $17.7 million deal.

"He's been great for us," Walton said, per Beard. "A big part of our defense is what he's brought and we're making some strides in that. He practices hard, has great habits and is an aggressive defender. He likes to get up into the ball and when you're playing with so many young players, when they get to see him do it every day, they learn better and quicker from that."

Caldwell-Pope, normally quiet and reserved, has had to step out of his comfort zone to be a more vocal leader.

"I can't be as quiet as I was; I have to be more vocal and just stay in their ear," Caldwell-Pope said. "I have a lot of young fellas over here and I have to try to be that leader. They look at me as their vet--and I'm only 24. Looking up to me inspires me to be that leader."

Through seven games, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

"He's been great to work with, as far as following what we're trying to get done as a coaching staff and keep the ball moving on the offensive end," Walton said. "He's had a couple off shooting nights and we're not concerned about that."