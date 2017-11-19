What's Next for Brock Lesnar After Win vs. AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series?

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Brock Lesnar continued his dominant run as universal champion with a win over WWE champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series on Sunday night, which further begged the question of who can possibly beat The Beast Incarnate.

After it seemed Lesnar had injured his knee, Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, only to get caught by The Beast, who proceeded to hit Styles with a F5.

It's safe to say that Twitter was in agreement that it was the match of the night at Survivor Series:

Leading up to Survivor Series, Lesnar had put together an impressive string of victories since winning the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania.

That included singles wins over both Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, as well as a Fatal 4-Way triumph at SummerSlam against Joe, Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Due to Lesnar's path of destruction and the fact that he has run through essentially everyone placed in front of him since returning to WWE several years ago, the options are thinning in terms of credible opponents who feel fresh.

In addition to Joe, Strowman and Reigns, The Conqueror has beaten the likes of Dean Ambrose and John Cena in recent years, meaning most of Raw's biggest Superstars have already gotten their shot.

Between now and WrestleMania, Lesnar is likely to compete at the Royal Rumble and perhaps one other pay-per-view.

Since WWE generally likes to have at least one big match on the Royal Rumble undercard aside from the Rumble match itself, Lesnar figures to defend his Universal Championship in the co-main event of the evening.

As things currently stand, there are two logical options, especially if WWE is planning on a Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch at WrestleMania.

The obvious choice is Finn Balor, who is among WWE's most popular Superstars and one of the few top guys who has never mixed it up with Lesnar before.

The Beast vs. The Demon is considered a dream match by many, and it would have added intrigue since Balor has never lost a match in WWE when donning his demon body paint.

Another less talked-about possibility would be a match between Lesnar and the veteran-most Superstar on the roster in Kane.

Despite Kane's lengthy tenure with the company, he and Lesnar have never faced each other in a singles match.

This may be the Big Red Monster's final run in WWE, and since he has been booked as an unstoppable monster during his return, he has the momentum needed to pose a threat to Lesnar.

The same can't necessarily be said for Balor, who has suffered through start-and-stop pushes and recently lost cleanly to Kane on Raw after taking three chokeslams.

A match between Lesnar and Balor is potential big business down the line, and it should be saved for a time when Balor is at his apex as opposed to being somewhat mired in no man's land, as has been the case since his return from injury.

Kane's stock is higher now than it has been in years, and there may not be another opportunity for him and Lesnar to lock horns.

Although Kane isn't quite the performer he once was and would almost certainly lose to Lesnar, he would serve to build up The Beast even more ahead of his WrestleMania title defense, and there is no shortage of value in that.

