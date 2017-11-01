Rolex Paris Masters 2017: Rafael Nadal Cruises to Win During Wednesday Play

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal ensured he will finish the year as the world No. 1 as he overcame Hyeon Chung in straight sets on Wednesday as he progressed to the third round of the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will not be joining him, however, after he was beaten 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 by Robin Haase.

Chung started brightly and it took Nadal seven minutes to serve out the opening game against his staunch resistance, and the Korean soon broke to take a 2-1 lead in the contest.

The Spaniard hit back immediately, however, sealing the game with a forehand pass after a thrilling rally at the net.

Undeterred, Chung came close to breaking him again in the following game, per Tennis TV:

Nadal looked to have the set wrapped up as he battled back from 0-40 to hold before taking a 5-2 lead in the set, but he only managed to do so after letting his opponent level proceedings to 5-5.

The second set was far tighter, Chung saving four break points to hold at 2-2 as Nadal turned up the pressure.

The strain eventually told, however, Nadal breaking to love for 5-3 and then serving out the set to clinch victory and the year-end No.1 ranking.

This is the fourth time in his career that Nadal has finished the year at the top of the rankings, as noted by Stuart Fraser at The Times:

Zverev clinically drew first blood against Haase, converting his only break point in the opening set while his opponent failed to capitalise on six opportunities, but the Dutchman's pressure eventually told as he battled his way back.

The German would take just four of the next 16 games as Haase fought back, taking the second and third sets in less than an hour.

Elsewhere, Diego Schwartzman made the shot of the day during his tremendous match with John Isner:

It was the American who came out on top, though, as he sealed a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (11), 6-3 win to progress, and he'll play either Richard Gasquet or Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

For all the scores and the daily schedule from the French capital, visit the ATP's official website.