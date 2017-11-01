MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giancarlo Stanton, Jacoby Ellsbury and More

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The thrilling 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will reach its conclusion with Game 7 on Wednesday night. Then the focus will shift toward what's shaping up to become an active MLB offseason that could see several high-profile players make moves.

Although the trade speculation at this time of year usually exceeds the number of deals actually made over the winter, it's always intriguing when impact players are floated into the market. The potential is there for the balance of power to shift by the time 2018 spring training arrives.

So let's check out some of the latest rumors featuring some notable names to track in the coming months and analyze what it could mean for the players and teams involved.

Giancarlo Stanton Emerges As Marquee Trade Option

Stanton is coming off a monster season during which he posted a .281/.376/.631 slash line with 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins. Yet, his name has been mentioned in the rumor mill since the club was sold to an ownership group led by New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman.

Now it appears the Marlins are set to move full steam ahead with their plan to slash player costs. Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported the team is seeking a trade for the star slugger, as well as infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Prado, in an effort to downsize to a $90 million payroll.

Although Stanton's 13-year, $325 million contract includes a full no-trade clause, his prior comments about a lack of interest in a long-term rebuilding project suggest he's willing to move.

"I don't want to rebuild … I've lost for seven years," Stanton told Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports in September.

The 27-year-old four-time All-Star selection is one of the best hitters in baseball. A trade to one of MLB's top contenders would likely make that team the favorite heading into next season while joining a fringe playoff team is probably enough to push that club into the postseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today said during a KNBR Radio interview the San Francisco Giants are Stanton's "first choice," but also mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies as potential options.

New York Yankees Expected To Shop Jacoby Ellsbury

Ellsbury is no longer the elite run producer he was during his peak years with the Boston Red Sox. He's not going to finish a season with 39 stolen bases, 32 home runs and a .321 batting average again like he did for the BoSox in 2011 en route to a second-place finish in AL MVP voting.

That said, he's coming off a campaign with the Yankees where he tallied a .750 OPS, which represented his highest mark since 2013 in Boston. He also reached the 20 stolen bases mark for the fifth consecutive year to show his speed is still there at age 34.

It could make the veteran outfielder a worthwhile target needing an offensive upgrade. Heyman reported the Yanks are going to place him on the block during the offseason and would likely "offset much" of the remaining money in his contract. Heyman also mentioned the Seattle Mariners as a possible landing spot.

The Mariners finished 15th in runs scored and 13th in stolen bases during the 2017 campaign. They also figure to have multiple jobs up for grabs in the outfield heading into next season. Add in the fact Ellsbury grew up in the Pacific Northwest and it's a logical match.

Of course, the key question is what type of compensation New York wants in return. Eating some of the contract money helps, but the Yankees' front office will probably still need to view the trade as a salary dump in exchange for a few mid-range assets in order to complete a deal.

Oakland Athletics Looking To Move Ryon Healy?

It was a tale of two halves for Healy in 2017. The 25-year-old corner infielder and designated hitter shined during the first half with a .804 OPS and 19 homers in 327 at-bats. His numbers faded after the All-Star break with a .689 OPS and six longballs in 249 ABs.

Healy also cranked out 13 home runs in 72 games during his debut season in 2016. So, while the power potential is evident, the uncertainty is whether he's on track to become a middle-of-the-order force or more of a hit-and-miss streaky slugger.

The A's might not be willing to wait and find out. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Oakland is "letting teams know" Ryon Healy is available. She suggested he could be dealt during the offseason in exchange for bullpen upgrades.

While the aforementioned Giants are seemingly a good fit after finishing last in MLB in homers, their interest will likely depend on whether they feel prospect Christian Arroyo is ready to take over at third.

The Atlanta Braves could be another ideal destination. They ranked 28th in home runs and have a clear need at the hot corner. More protection for star first baseman Freddie Freeman would certainly help.