6 Trade Ideas for NBA's Tanking Teams

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Luka Doncic looms in the not-too-distant future. Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Ayton are all beckoning.

The 2018 NBA draft class feels stacked beyond belief, which makes it all the more tempting for bottom-feeding teams to sell off quality pieces and ensure they have the best lottery odds this offseason. So far, five teams fall distinctly into that category, even if they haven't yet started making moves that might facilitate the losing processes: the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets*, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

They may be joined by the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, but each of those organizations at least feels like it's trying to remain competitive for the time being. Some have found more success than others, but their offseason moves and intended courses don't mesh with the tanking ultimatum.

So we'll go ahead and help out the quintet of squads not so subtly aiming at the bottom of the standings. In each of these scenarios, we're coming up with slightly aggressive packages they could look to receive in return for their offloaded pieces, though each set of incoming assets is at least mostly realistic. These are what the tanking teams should ask for rather than the exact deals most likely to take place.

*Brooklyn can't technically tank for a top pick, since it owes its top selection to the Boston Celtics, who will then convey it to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They can, however, offload veterans to open up more minutes for youngsters or to get back compelling pieces in return.