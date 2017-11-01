Brian Hoyer Rumors: QB Visiting Patriots, Expected to Sign After 49ers Release

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Following his release from the San Francisco 49ers, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to sign with the New England Patriots.

ESPN.com's Field Yates reported Hoyer is visiting the Pats on Wednesday morning with the expectation that he will join the team afterward.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick later told Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub that the team is "definitely working toward" signing Hoyer.

The Pats have a need for a backup quarterback behind Tom Brady after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Niners for a 2018 second-round draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

Hoyer is familiar with the Patriots since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009.

He spent three seasons with the Pats before getting released and enjoying stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and 49ers.

The 32-year-old signed with the Niners during the offseason and made six starts before he lost his job to rookie C.J. Beathard.

Hoyer has gone 0-6 this season, while throwing for 1,245 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has one rushing score.

Although Hoyer is just 16-21 in his career as a starter, his touchdowns-to-interceptions rating of 48-to-30 is decent, and he does have one playoff start under his belt from his time with the Texans.

Hoyer is merely an insurance policy in case Brady gets injured, but he is a solid option due to the fact he already has a relationship with Tom Terrific and Belichick.