Perfect World Series Bettor Wins $8 Million Payoff

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

One Las Vegas bettor has been swinging for the fences on his World Series projections and winning millions.

According to RJ Bell, an odds provider for the Associated Press, the gambler is an Eastern European who's under 30 years old. He bet $8 million on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Tuesday's Game 6, which they did, 3-1:

On Wednesday, the risk-taker is expected to push all his chips to the center with a $14 million wager on Game 7 between the Houston Astros and Dodgers. He is 6-0 in betting on the 2017 World Series thus far.

Bell also notes, the man's magic extends beyond MLB projections. He's undefeated in UFC bets:

Forget the season-long fantasy football grind, this Vegas bettor pulls in the fast money.

[Twitter]