    Perfect World Series Bettor Wins $8 Million Payoff

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ke
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    One Las Vegas bettor has been swinging for the fences on his World Series projections and winning millions.

    According to RJ Bell, an odds provider for the Associated Press, the gambler is an Eastern European who's under 30 years old. He bet $8 million on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Tuesday's Game 6, which they did, 3-1:

    On Wednesday, the risk-taker is expected to push all his chips to the center with a $14 million wager on Game 7 between the Houston Astros and Dodgers. He is 6-0 in betting on the 2017 World Series thus far.

    Bell also notes, the man's magic extends beyond MLB projections. He's undefeated in UFC bets:

    Forget the season-long fantasy football grind, this Vegas bettor pulls in the fast money.

    [Twitter]

    Related

      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Pederson Is the Dodgers’ Mr. Joctober

      Pedro Moura
      via latimes.com
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Rich Hill Plays to the Crowd with Gurriel

      Bill Shaikin
      via latimes.com
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Why Game 7 Is the Greatest Event in Sports

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Kershaw Available for Game 7

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report