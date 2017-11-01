Perfect World Series Bettor Wins $8 Million Payoff

Perfect World Series Bettor Wins $8 Million PayoffNovember 1, 2017
One Las Vegas bettor has been swinging for the fences on his World Series projections and winning millions.
According to RJ Bell, an odds provider for the Associated Press, the gambler is an Eastern European who's under 30 years old. He bet $8 million on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Tuesday's Game 6, which they did, 3-1:
RJ Bell @RJinVegas
What we know about $8 Million bettor * Younger than 30 * Eastern European * Spreading bets across town (tried to bet 2.8M at one Strip book)2017-11-1 00:50:08
RJ Bell @RJinVegas
CONFIRMED RUMOR Unknown Vegas bettor 5-0 in W Series - letting it all ride each game. Now up $8 MILLION! He bet it all on #Dodgers tonight!!2017-10-31 21:58:21
On Wednesday, the risk-taker is expected to push all his chips to the center with a $14 million wager on Game 7 between the Houston Astros and Dodgers. He is 6-0 in betting on the 2017 World Series thus far.
Bell also notes, the man's magic extends beyond MLB projections. He's undefeated in UFC bets:
RJ Bell @RJinVegas
[$8 Million Bettor cont ...] Only betting history in Vegas = MONSTER bets in UFC. One source tells me he’s also undefeated on those bets!2017-11-1 00:53:22
Forget the season-long fantasy football grind, this Vegas bettor pulls in the fast money.
