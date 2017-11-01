Todd Bowles Says He 'Wasn't Aware' of Jets' Trade for Rashard Robinson

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was taken by surprise Tuesday when he was informed that the Jets had acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson from the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, Bowles was informed of the move by the media during a press conference, prompting him to say, "Did we? I wasn't aware of that, but I'll go upstairs and check on it."

The Jets sent a 2018 fifth-round draft pick to the Niners in exchange for Robinson.

The trade broke just minutes prior to the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline after Bowles had said he didn't expect the Jets to make any moves.

Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of LSU. The 22-year-old has registered 27 tackles, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in eight games and seven starts this season.

Robinson made six starts as a rookie, finishing with 28 tackles and one pick.

As pointed out by Cimini, Robinson is perhaps best known for the alarming rate at which he is penalized.

His 23 penalties since the start of last season are the most in the NFL, and they include 10 this season, which is second in the league.

Despite his struggles, Robinson will have an opportunity to earn significant playing time among a cornerback group that includes Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine as starters.